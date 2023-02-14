Two irresistible properties for sale in the Scottish Highlands for the price of one

On the shores of Loch Awe in Kilchrenan, James Fisher discovers a two for one offer that is almost too good to be true.

We here at Country Life love a good deal, and with Collaig House and Byre in Kilchrenan, you can quite literally get two properties for the price of one as the houses are currently on the market via Dawsons for offers over £840,000.

First up is Collaig House, a charming traditional farmhouse that offers three bedrooms and has been restored and sensitively modernised. Highlights include a magnificent modern kitchen (bonus points if you like lime green) —with central island—that leads directly into a conservatory/dining room and the garden beyond.

All the bedrooms boast spectacular views over the Loch, or if you prefer to drink in the views from the outside, then the raised terrace in the garden offers the perfect place to kick back and relax.

Second is Collaig Byre, perhaps more tempting for those of a modern persuasion, but also featuring three bedrooms, as well as large sweeping open-plan living spaces, floor to ceiling windows and a magnificent wood burning stove at the heart of the house.

The lateral, open-plan living space is beautifully bright, and rather than a lime-green kitchen, Collaig Byre features a red and black cooking space.

Kilchrenan is a small, picturesque village found on the north side of Loch Awe. Although small, the community spirit is strong, with a local pub, village hall and several hotels, renowned for their excellent cuisine.

Both properties are sat just back from the shore of Loch Awe, and share elegant gardens and grounds of about three acres. Live in one, rent the other, or live in both! There is no finer luxury than choice.

Collaig House and Collaig Byre are currently on the market via Dawsons for offers over £840,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.