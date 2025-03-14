Villa Crusoe: A glorious Devon house, with a private beach, for sale for the first time
With links to Daniel Defoe, author of Robinson Crusoe, the property will 'meet the requirements of even the most demanding of castaways.'
In Devon, the River Avon, also known as the River Aune, rises in the southern half of Dartmoor National Park and passes through South Brent, Avonwick and Aveton Gifford before flowing into the sea at Bigbury-on-Sea; the estuary lies within the South Devon National Landscape and is part of the South Devon Heritage Coast.
Chris Clifford of Savills in Exeter is handling the sale, for the first time ever, of the imposing and wonderfully private Villa Crusoe, which stands in more than four acres of gardens and woodland on the banks of the River Avon, nearly two miles from Bigbury-on-Sea and half a mile from Bantham by boat.
It enjoys direct water access, a boathouse, quay, slipway and moorings, as well as a private beach. The house faces almost due south and enjoys far-reaching views over the tidal reaches of the Avon to the neighbouring Bantham estate.
Mr Clifford quotes a guide price of £3.3m for the handsome 1920s villa, built by the Wade family of Nailsea Court, Somerset, who entertained many interesting guests there over the years. Among them was Daniel Defoe, who met there Alexander Selkirk, a rebellious former naval officer and castaway whose adventures were the inspiration for Defoe’s novel Robinson Crusoe, published in 1719, and, ultimately, for the name of the house, Villa Crusoe.
Although now in need of what Mr Clifford describes as ‘a generational makeover’, in its present configuration Villa Crusoe provides some 3,150sq ft of comfortable and characterful accommodation on three floors, including a reception hall, three south-facing reception rooms and a large kitchen with Aga on the ground floor.
On the first floor, a principal bedroom suite, four guest bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms, and a further bedroom suite on the second floor. Planning consent has been granted for a modern extension that would add a further 2,148sq ft of accommodation, details of which are available on request.
In addition to the accommodation in the main house, there is a series of outbuildings, including garaging, workshops and stores, and, in an elevated woodland setting behind the house, a splendid guest suite complete with woodburner, en-suite bathroom and terrace — sure to meet the requirements of even the most demanding of castaways.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Villa Crusoe is for sale with Savills for £3.3 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
-
-
The shortlist celebrating Britain's best museum gift shops
Our Friday morning news review on museum shops, beech trees, ash dieback, and a rail replacement service you'll be happy to see the sight of.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The fate of the last wolf in Britain? Country Life Quiz of the Day
Our daily quiz tests your gut instinct, powers of deduction and downright luck. Unless you happen to know all the answers for sure.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Exotic gardens that delight and surround a Grade II-listed manor for sale in Cornwall
Trenarth Manor is a property steeped in history that is reflected in its thoughtful interiors and glorious grounds.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Keira Knightley's Black Doves home is up for sale — and it's a beautiful villa in the neighbourhood dubbed 'South London’s answer to Notting Hill'
The five-bedroom mansion in London’s up-and-coming Crystal Palace stars as the home of Keira Knightley’s character, Helen Webb.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A sublime Huf Haus in West Sussex with some of the finest gardens in the county
Whitehanger in the Marley Heights was built in 2011 and is 'functional, affordable and easy to maintain'.
By Penny Churchill Last updated
-
World-famous Junction Beat on the River Tweed is up for sale for the first time in 50 years
Break out the rod, tackle and chequebook, as one of the world's most celebrated stretches of salmon angling hits the market.
By James Fisher Published
-
A $26 million Hollywood mansion that might be Beverly Hills' prettiest
The former home of supermodel Christina Estrada is a tremendous Italian-style home just off Sunset Boulevard.
By James Fisher Last updated
-
A five-bedroom family home that would host the perfect Henley party
Church Field in Fawley is spacious and magnificently well appointed, both inside and out.
By James Fisher Published
-
Five classic country houses for sale, from an equestrian home to a manor with a wisteria-draped pool, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a house with a beautiful outdoor pool,
By Toby Keel Published
-
A £15m Kensington penthouse with a Mediterranean-style ‘garden in the sky’
Arranged over the fifth and sixth floors of a Victorian mansion block, the immaculate apartment has views that stretch as far as Battersea Power Station.
By Annabel Dixon Published