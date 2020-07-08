What does the future hold for the property market? Your questions answered by an expert

What does the future hold in store for the property market? Country Life is asking one of the nation's leading country property experts.

Ask The Agent with Lindsay Cuthill of Savills: 6pm on Monday 13th July

Submit your questions via asktheagent@futurenet.com



The property market has had an interesting year so far. First came the ‘Boris Bounce’, swiftly followed by the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

Now, as we emerge blinking into the sunlight, you’d be forgiven for wondering what will happen next.

Fear not, as next week, at 6pm on Monday July 13, Lindsay Cuthill, head of Savills’ country department, will be taking part in an #asktheagent on the Country Life’s Property page, @countrylifemagazine.

Lindsay will be answering your questions on the new trends in the market, how to buy, how to sell and everything in between — including the freshly-announced stamp duty holiday.

To submit a question, please email asktheagent@futurenet.com or leave a message via our Facebook or Instagram pages. Lindsay will be in live conversation with a member of the Country Life team, and we’ll share the video across our website, social media and other digital channels for those who aren’t able to make it at 6pm on the 13th.