Summer home security and travel guide

It’s the time we look forward to all year: those precious summer weeks when we get to escape our routines and head off on holiday with loved ones. Our busy lives mean it’s rare to get quality time with those we care about, whether you’re enjoying an adventure-filled family holiday or a romantic retreat away from the crowds, the last thing you want is worries about home spoiling the fun.

Imagine it’s your first day away and you’re just getting settled on the beach when your phone pings with a delivery confirmation from a courier company. The photograph doesn’t look anything like your doorstep, and the courier is long gone. Or your neighbour messages to say they’ve seen suspicious characters going door-to-door in the area – when you’re far from home worries like these are enough to ruin a trip.

Indeed, recent research by smart home security experts Reolink found that peace of mind decreases in proportion to time spent away. They discovered that while 70% of individuals felt comfortable leaving their home for a weekend, that figure falls to 58% for a week-long trip, and to 44% for a two-week absence.

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Reolink video doorbells are designed for easy installation so that wherever you are, your home is always in safe hands. (Image credit: Reolink)

Reolink's 2nd Gen video doorbell can last up to 300 days because the best holiday souvenir is peace of mind (Image credit: Reolink)

Millions of customers worldwide rely on Reolink, and Country Manager Ali Park is all too familiar with the concerns of those heading off on holiday: ‘We always tell people there is plenty they can do before they leave to keep their property secure, and the most important thing is creating the impression that your house is occupied,’ he explains.

‘You can make the house appear lived in with automatic switches to turn your lights on at night, and cancel any milk or newspaper deliveries, redirect parcels to a neighbour and ask a friend to collect your post for you. Always store valuable items in a safe, and make sure all other valuables are hidden from view. You must also be careful not to post anything online which suggests you’re away. And, finally, many people invest in a burglar alarm and/or video surveillance for their property,’ he concludes.

‘Of course alarms are a great layer of security, and a potential deterrent, but technology today allows for so much more,’ continues Ali. ‘Popular options this year include our Argus MagiCam , which provides a live video feed through its app. It is cable free, and can be mounted anywhere inside or outside the house instantly, making it an invaluable piece of kit for temporary security set-ups; meanwhile the Battery Video Doorbell 2nd Gen sends instant real-time video alerts and package notifications straight to your phone as soon as the bell is pressed.’

‘People find it easier to relax when they know they have live eyes and ears on the ground, wherever they are in the world, and we pride ourselves on providing exactly that.’

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Going on holiday should be about enjoying every moment you’re there making memories, so taking the right precautions before you leave is worth the effort. And whether you’re the type of person who logs on three times a day to check what the cats have been up to, or just want to know who’s at the door when the bell rings, your future self is guaranteed to be thankful it’s taken care of as they paddleboard off into the sunset.

Visit the Reolink website to find out more about smart home security.