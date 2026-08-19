Ahãma hotel review: Turkey's new waterfront resort is as popular with wildlife as it is with the yachties

Turkey’s turquoise coast has long lured sailors with its spectacular waters, leafy landscapes and pristine coves. Ahãma’s setting on Günlüklü Bay delivers all of the above in the secluded embrace of a dense forest of native sığla trees, where red squirrels run and birds gather.

The hotel is rooted firmly in its environment and consists of a village-like sprinkling of rooms, restaurants and recreational extras that run the gamut from a DJ-soundtracked beach club to a specialised sound-healing temple, making for the most well-rounded of stays.

And with a sun-kissed season that begins in early May and extends well into October, it makes for the perfect pre- and post-school-holidays escape when fewer yachts crowd its enviable waters.

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The rooms

(Image credit: Susheel Schroeder)

There are blocks of adjoining guest houses set against rocky backdrops that look out over the pool, a series of standalone cabanas in various sizes are scattered where the treeline meets the beach, and one private villa that sleeps up to six is tucked discretely into the edge of the bay (which comes with its own infinity pool, private beach and butler service).

All are decorated to reflect the natural surroundings — lots of earthy tones, tactile fabrics, worn woods and stone fixtures — and have a seating area out front, ideal for reclining and listening to the lapping waves and the calls of the resident peacocks.

It might take you a minute to get your bearings on site, but staff provide a handy map and can be summoned by WhatsApp at any time (and will helpfully keep you posted on any upcoming activities should you wish to partake).

Eating and drinking

Ahãma’s menu of dining options is impressive and varied. Mezcla is the shoreside beach club where laidback Mexican lunches can be served straight to your sunbed. Ege, on the eastern side of the bay, is the signature restaurant where fresh fish and local ingredients take centre stage. Just behind it, the aptly named Glasshouse is where Turkish breakfasts and mezze lunches are served. Ay, a more modern take on a traditional ocakbaşı grill, occupies the western edge of the bay and is perhaps the most theatrical and convivial where the smell of charcoal is carried on the sea breeze and conversation flows well into the night.

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If there’s a chance to join a communal lunch on the remote ‘Silent Beach’ while you’re there, take it — it’s best accessed by boat and allows you to look back over Ahãma while feasting among the forest.

How they’ll keep you busy

(Image credit: Susheel Schroeder)

While nominally a ‘resort’, the word doesn’t quite do justice to Ahãma which feels more like it has organically evolved around the bay rather than being built upon it.

You can, of course, opt to do very little — lounge by the pool, sunbathe on the beach, indulge in soothing spa treatments. But there’s enough here to keep you occupied for a few days: pickleball courts, an indoor/outdoor gym, bikes to borrow, hiking trails, secluded beach lunches, morning yoga sessions in a clifftop shala, a sound-bath temple, a marble-hewn hammam (the best I’ve ever experienced, for what it’s worth), evening fire rituals, stargazing by night and, quite incongruously, a pair of rescued and rehabilitated emus to befriend as they roam around the grounds.

What else to do while you’re there

(Image credit: Susheel Schroeder)

You absolutely must take to the water. Whether you’re a veteran sailor or a casual sea-splasher, the crystalline waters in every shade of blue imaginable have to be seen up close to be believed.

The hotel can arrange four-hour boat excursions past verdant islands with the opportunity to swim, paddleboard, snorkel and toast the pastel-pink sunset.

The harbour town of Göcek, 20 minutes drive to the west, is a buzzy yachtie hub and a gateway to a string of picturesque islands. Fethiye, 30 minutes east, is built upon the Lycian city of Telmessos and is suitably rich in history with a charming old town, ancient tombs and ruins, and a protected lagoon.

Who is it for?

The appeal to the yacht lot is evident — it couldn’t be easier to anchor in the bay and hop ashore for some on-land relaxation. But it holds equal appeal to those seeking a wellness retreat with a natural connection, or anyone craving some coastal seclusion without scrimping on potential activities.

What gives it the ‘wow’ factor?

(Image credit: Susheel Schroeder)

Not only do you have an entire sweeping bay to yourself at Ahãma, but the way the secluded forest gives way to that sparkling shoreline is quite the natural spectacle. The ducks, swans, peacocks, emus and other abundant birdlife seem to agree too.

The one thing we’d change

Breakfast can occasionally happen at quite a languorous pace — fine if you’ve got a plan-free day but worth being mindful of if you’re on a tight schedule.

(Image credit: Susheel Schroeder)

For more information and to book, visit the Ahãma website.