Five beautiful things we love, including a watch made from a Battle of Britain hero’s plane

Country Life's luxury editor Hetty Chidwick picks out some of her favourite things of the moment.

100th anniversary RAF watch



Christopher Ward have launched this beautiful C9 P2725 TM-B watch, a limited edition of 100 to mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF.

Quite fabulously, the watch is made using aluminium from the very fighter plane that defended Buckingham Palace during the Battle of Britain – a Hurricane flown by Flight Lieutenant Ray Holmes, who famously rammed a German bomber in order to stop it dropping its load on the palace.

£2,495, Christopher Ward – 01628 763040; www.christopherward.co.uk

Nikki Tibbles for Bloom & Wild

Bloom & Wild, from £40 – 020 7352 9499; www.bloomandwild.com

Double wicked candle

Victoria Cator, £50 – www.victoriacator.com

Antique silver horse buckle and belt

Elliot Rhodes, buckle £44.50, belt £95 – 020 7730 4000; www.elliotrhodes.com

Collarless linen shirt

Fitz & Fro, £75 (with 5% of sales going to the Miles Frost Fund – www.fitzandfro.com