5 of the best country houses for sale in Yorkshire

From a set of impossibly-grand Georgian stables ripe for conversion to a wonderful 17th century home with woodland and a lake, we look at some of the finest homes for sale in Yorkshire at the moment.

Buyers from the south east of England will look at the price of this house with open-mouthed astonishment. It’s a glorious 13-bedroom country house dating back to 1897, full of original features, grand reception rooms and beautiful gardens.

The grounds extend to seven acres and include an adjoining coach house, while there are also several outhouses and other buildings including a dilapidated gatehouse and separate detached bungalow.

There is work to be done for sure, but this represents a wonderful opportunity.

This sprawling home in a very pretty West Yorkshire village originally began as a cottage and barn in the mid-17th century, but over the years all sorts of extras have been added – not least some superb equestrian facilities.

There are four acres of land that include good-sized paddocks, while the house itself features some huge rooms, including a 37’10” sitting room and a similarly-sized master bedroom suite.

The work done to convert this stone-built barn is exemplary, with the place finished off in a clean, modern style that is very easy on the eye. The double-height hallway is the most striking feature, while the property also has four bedrooms, a separate self-contained guest suite, a gym and a high-spec wine cellar.

The location is incredibly handy for those wishing to commute to the north’s biggest metropolises: the village has its own station, and the nearby M62 provides easy access to Leeds, Manchester and beyond.

Woodbank is a 17th century family home set in breathtakingly pretty gardens on the edge of a beautiful village about half an hour from Leeds.

There are all sorts of period features, including stone mullion windows, inglenook fireplaces and wood panelling. Outside, the grounds include areas of lawn, woodland and even a lake.

The cuplola has been restored and building re-roofed at this listed 1741 former stables and sawmill, but this remains a project for the brave. Yet the end result will surely be worth the effort, for this will one day be a majestically grand property on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

It’s nominally a 22-bedroom property, but full permission has been granted to convert this into ten separate apartments – whether the new owner wants to do that or puruse a different option will be up to them.

