Theft, damage, violence and crumbling fabric: The plight of Britain's churches is only getting worse

The Government’s decision last year to cap and then close the Listed Places of Worship Scheme was — in Athena’s view — scandalous and short-sighted. Offering VAT relief for repairs to listed religious buildings, including churches, was of universal benefit and served materially to help deal with a backlog of repairs. This was estimated — before VAT — at more than £1 billion.

The so-called Places of Worship Renewal Fund now proposed in its place is unquestionably welcome, but it will also be totally inadequate, offering only £23 million a year. If rumours that its disbursements are to be linked to social needs are true, moreover, it promises to be ill-conceived as well. Athena waits eagerly to hear the truth of the matter when the details are released later in April.

Problems of maintenance and repair, however, are not the only challenges confronted by these buildings in the early 21st century. Depressingly, they are also struggling against the effects of crime. It’s a point that has been strikingly highlighted in recent research undertaken by the Countryside Alliance. Freedom of information requests sent to all of the UK’s 45 territorial police forces asked how many crimes had been recorded last year involving theft in churches.

"Crime figures in some predominantly rural counties are shockingly high"

To complicate matters, different forces record their crimes in slightly different ways and some do not differentiate between the various kinds of religious buildings. Seven forces have refused to release figures and one has yet to respond. The 37 remaining, however, reported 3,637 crimes in this single calendar year. These included 58 thefts of lead and metal, 1,561 other thefts and burglaries, 1,018 incidents of criminal damage and about 1,000 cases of violence. A further 172 crimes of ‘different categories’ brings the total to 3,809. Overall, that amounts to more than 10 crimes every day in and around religious buildings (but mainly churches).

Predictably, perhaps, the worst-hit area was London, with 531 crimes recorded by the Metropolitan Police and a further 30 by the City of London Police. This was followed by 445 in West Yorkshire and 172 in Greater Manchester.

Figures in some predominantly rural counties, however, are shockingly high. Suffolk, for example, reported 109 church offences, including 48 thefts, 40 cases of criminal damage and 21 cases of violence. In Cumbria, there were 21 crimes at churches, including five thefts, 13 cases of criminal damage and three incidences of violence; with 109 in Devon and Cornwall, including 60 thefts, 26 cases of criminal damage and 23 of violence.

Policing rural crime in all its forms, from livestock theft to fly-tipping, remains difficult and desperately under-resourced. Without counting the human cost, however, these figures contribute to the sense of its ubiquity and scale. Last month, the Government pledged £800,000 funding for the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the National Rural Crime Unit. As is the Renewal Fund for church fabric, that’s welcome, but will it touch the sides of the problem?