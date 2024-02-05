A converted barn in West Sussex with the most spacious interiors

The Great Barn in East Lavant might be the pinnacle of open-plan living.

I’ve always had a soft spot for barn conversions, principally because I grew up in one. They are often very spacious, surprisingly modern and, most importantly, take heritage buildings and re-use them, which is good for the planet. Probably.

One of their great features is the tremendous double-height ceilings and spaces you often find in them. To understand what I mean, look no further than this splendid example in the village of East Lavant, with Fine and Country for £1.5 million.

This barn, titled The Great Barn, was originally part of a larger barn, which was then ‘sensibly’ converted into separate smaller dwellings in the 1980s.

It comes with four bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, two mezzanine areas and, most importantly, this absolutely massive open-plan living space on the ground floor that extends all the way up to the vaulted ceiling.

A knock-on effect of all this space is an abundance of light, which is something we all like, especially in these cold winter months. Naturally, plenty of the original beams have been left behind, creating a home with historic character and charm that is, due to the nature of its conversion, also effortlessly modern. Tremendous.

Outside, the gardens extend to about ¾ of an acre, and have been ‘meticulously designed and landscaped’, per the agents, creating an ‘appealing yet easily maintainable exterior space’. Pathways meander through well-manicured lawns, and there are plenty of mature trees and a dew pond. There is also a double garage, for your cars and the like.

East Lavant is itself based within the South Downs National Park, so the surrounding landscape is a joy to behold, and boasts two pubs and two churches. The cathedral city of Chichester is close by to the south, providing further amenities should they be so desired, and the area as a whole is a haven for those looking to golf, ride, cycle or sail.

The Great Barn is for sale with Fine and Country for £1.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here