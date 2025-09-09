Country Life 10 September 2025
Country Life 10 September 2025 delves into autumn gardens, drives classic cars and looks at Alan Titchmarsh's house as it comes up for sale.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
Jewelled meadows
More than 150 years after William Robinson advocated the use of bulbs to enliven long grass, Non Morris investigates the techniques used to create today’s most dazzling displays
All in a day’s work
Daylilies are definitely enjoying their moment in the sun. Annie Gatti meets the nursery owners at the forefront of an explosion in new Hemerocallis varieties
Four wheels and the best of both worlds
James Fisher borrows a 1962 Austin Healey for a day as he hits the glorious open roads of Leicestershire’s Welland valley
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Give it some welly
The 200-year history of Arthur Wellesley’s favourite Wellington boot is a tale of muck and bullets… and much more, as Deborah Nicholls-Lee reveals
Property market
Gardening great and national treasure Alan Titchmarsh is sell-ing up and heading for pastures new, reports Penny Churchill
Alice Loxton’s favourite painting
The historian chooses a portrait of a young, vulnerable Elizabeth I
New series: Country-house treasures
The Glyndebourne organ is so powerful it brought the house down, reveals John Goodall
The legacy
Kate Green salutes the peer-less ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ of composer Edward Elgar
Rare species
Charles Quest-Ritson believes the future of our gardens is in safe hands as he profiles a trio of leading young horticulturists
Grand scale
Amelia Thorpe picks out large planters for trees and shrubs
A most pleasing appearance
Jeremy Musson admires the extensive restoration of house and grounds at magnificent Marble Hill in Richmond, London
The good stuff
Having fun with fungi: Hetty Lintell picks some mushroom marvels
Eventing’s party at the Palace
Kate Green is hoping for home joy when Europe’s top eventers visit Blenheim in Oxfordshire
A first time for everything
David Profumo is in Helmsdale heaven as he enjoys a week of piscatorial pleasure in Scotland
Interiors
Inspiration aplenty beckons at a series of London design shows, discovers Amelia Thorpe
Loafing around
There is nothing stale about the Tuscan treat panzanella, argues Tom Parker Bowles
Arts & antiques
An early-20th-century interest in van Gogh can be attributed to one woman—Helene Kröller-Müller, reveals Carla Passino
The power of three
Michael Prodger examines how the Graces became embroiled in the creative power struggle between painting and sculpture
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
Jules Perowne: Where to go in 2026, hotel disasters and podcasting with Richard E. Grant
The queen of travel PR joins the Country Life podcast.
-
'It was the single most haunting place I have ever been': A voyage to the last major stronghold of the Cathars
In her Last Word column, Pamela Goodman details how her children’s great-grandfather's belief that he was a reincarnated member of the religious sect inspired a recent family holiday.