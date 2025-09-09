Country Life 10 September 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

Jewelled meadows

More than 150 years after William Robinson advocated the use of bulbs to enliven long grass, Non Morris investigates the techniques used to create today’s most dazzling displays

All in a day’s work

Daylilies are definitely enjoying their moment in the sun. Annie Gatti meets the nursery owners at the forefront of an explosion in new Hemerocallis varieties

Four wheels and the best of both worlds

James Fisher borrows a 1962 Austin Healey for a day as he hits the glorious open roads of Leicestershire’s Welland valley

Give it some welly

The 200-year history of Arthur Wellesley’s favourite Wellington boot is a tale of muck and bullets… and much more, as Deborah Nicholls-Lee reveals

Property market

Gardening great and national treasure Alan Titchmarsh is sell-ing up and heading for pastures new, reports Penny Churchill

Alice Loxton’s favourite painting

The historian chooses a portrait of a young, vulnerable Elizabeth I

New series: Country-house treasures

The Glyndebourne organ is so powerful it brought the house down, reveals John Goodall

The legacy

Kate Green salutes the peer-less ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ of composer Edward Elgar

Rare species

Charles Quest-Ritson believes the future of our gardens is in safe hands as he profiles a trio of leading young horticulturists

Grand scale

Amelia Thorpe picks out large planters for trees and shrubs

A most pleasing appearance

Jeremy Musson admires the extensive restoration of house and grounds at magnificent Marble Hill in Richmond, London

The good stuff

Having fun with fungi: Hetty Lintell picks some mushroom marvels

Eventing’s party at the Palace

Kate Green is hoping for home joy when Europe’s top eventers visit Blenheim in Oxfordshire

A first time for everything

David Profumo is in Helmsdale heaven as he enjoys a week of piscatorial pleasure in Scotland

Interiors

Inspiration aplenty beckons at a series of London design shows, discovers Amelia Thorpe

Loafing around

There is nothing stale about the Tuscan treat panzanella, argues Tom Parker Bowles

Arts & antiques

An early-20th-century interest in van Gogh can be attributed to one woman—Helene Kröller-Müller, reveals Carla Passino

The power of three

Michael Prodger examines how the Graces became embroiled in the creative power struggle between painting and sculpture