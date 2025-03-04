Which English king literally lost his head? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 4 2025
It's time for your daily dose of the confidently-remembered, the faintly-ringing bells and the wild guesses.
The Country Life quiz runs daily at 5pm.
Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
How to make the 'best pancakes in the universe'
When we sent writer Jo Rodgers to Oxfordshire to write up a Country Life guide, we were expecting her to wax lyrical about dreaming spires and Cotswolds villages. Instead, Jo came back raving about pumpkins pancakes — so we decided to track down the recipe.
By Country Life Published
-
Old money, new style: How the high fashion world is bringing Sloane style back
From Diana’s sheep sweater and Theo James’s cardigan-wearing aristocrat in ‘The Gentleman’, to Burberry’s country house-themed runway show, Sloane style is back and it’s better and bigger than ever.
By Simon Mills Published
-
Who was the king immediately before Queen Victoria? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 3 2025
It's time for your daily dose of the confidently-remembered, the faintly-ringing bells and the wild guesses.
By Toby Keel Published
-
How did Shakespeare spell his name? Country Life Quiz of the Day, 28 February 2025
It's our final Quiz of the Day for this week — best of luck.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Spot the £30 million house, and Jagger's first ever Satisfaction: Country Life Quiz of the Day, 27 February 2025
Have a go at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
Rick Astley's breakthrough hit, Picasso vs. Van Gogh and guess the country house price: Quiz of the Day, 26 February 2025
Have a go at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
Hedgehogs, elephants and what is 'chromophobia'? Quiz of the Day, 25 February 2025
Have a go at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
Quiz of the Day: Four Weddings opening words, black squirrels and 'thundersnow'
Have a go at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
The world's hairiest animal, Saturday Night Fever and winning the lottery twice: Country Life Quiz of the Day 21 February 2025
Have a stab at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
The real name of a 'ghost' rainbow, the first ever omnishambles, and golf on the moon: Country Life Quiz of the Day 20 February 2025
Some real brainteasers for you in our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published