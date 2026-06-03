Where to listen to the greatest musical performance on Earth
The dawn chorus is a rich reminder of the beauty of the world we live in, far removed from its many horrors. And you can hear it from anywhere.
The sounds of birds are everywhere at present.
Wherever you go — in a city park, in woods, in fields and on open moorland or simply when you’re lying awake as the light breaks in the morning, trying not to think about everything that is wrong with the world — the birds are singing.
This choral polyphony is at its richest and loudest — and most expansive — at dawn. The dawn chorus has no geographical boundaries in the northern hemisphere, except the oceans. This song wraps right around the terrestrial world; taking a single rough latitudinal line, it unfolds in sequence in Russia — on Sakhalin Island, in Novosibirsk and Moscow — then Minsk (Belarus), Hamburg (Germany) and on to Manchester in the UK as the sun rises. Billions of birds are tuning in, uniting our planet in their music.
Yet there are some anomalies we should tease out. We call it the ‘dawn chorus’, but it does not truly begin as the sun appears. Many species, notably skylarks, grasshopper, sedge and reed warblers, as well as cuckoos, will sing through the night. Others, including robin, blackbird and song thrush, tune in long before sunrise. They begin at this hour partly because song is a double-edged business: it announces, but also betrays the songster’s location — by singing in semi-light, a bird lowers the risks of predation.
Then there is the matter of it being a ‘chorus’. This suggests that the birds pre-plan their contributions. However, the idea may contain more substance than we imagine. The great American sound recordist and ecologist Bernie Krause proposed that, over millennia, each vocalising organism has learnt to share the communal sonic space by adjusting the pitch and timbre of their solo performance to this wider ‘songosphere’. Each, therefore, occupies a slightly separate sound niche deliberately, so as not to interfere with others.
The notion of a ‘chorus’ as a harmonious enterprise also cuts across a central purpose of birdsong. In singing, the individual — usually a male — is proclaiming both its breeding territory and its status as a potential mate. It is a kind of turf war, but expressed through music. One wonders, at this time of international conflict, whether our own species couldn’t learn a thing or two from birds.
The dawn chorus is just about passing its peak, so it is the perfect moment to tune in ourselves (try the Merlin app), before it fades. It isn’t really necessary to know one bird from another — the soft fruity notes of blackbirds from the bell-like tinkling of song thrushes.
It is enough to realise that in hearing it, one is encountering one of the most beautiful fixtures in all Nature and the greatest musical performance on Earth
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