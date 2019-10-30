Website www.messums.com Telephone +44 (0)1628 486565 Email info@messums.com Address 28 Cork St Mayfair London W1S 3NG Social Facebook Instagram

Messum’s has long held a powerful reputation as one of the country’s leading British art galleries. Founded by David Messum in 1963, the gallery has been established in Cork Street since 1993, and has played a pivotal role in Cork Street’s long-standing reputation as a centre for the British art trade. The company now has a base in Tisbury, Wiltshire, and a sculpture garden in Marlow, Bucks.