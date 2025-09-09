-
A grand country house tucked away within exquisite gardens, four miles from one of Yorkshire's best beaches
By Penny Churchill
-
-
How many strings does a viola have? The Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 9, 2025
By Country Life
-
Straw, stables and a bit of s**t: The fragrant story behind one of Hermès most exclusive perfumes
By Kim Parker
-
‘People would rather buy 20 synthetic jumpers than a woollen one that would last them a lifetime’: The British wool trade today
By Lotte Brundle
-
Jules Perowne: Where to go in 2026, hotel disasters and podcasting with Richard E. Grant
By Toby Keel
-
This week's issue of Country Life — and how to subscribe or get your copy
By Country Life
-
One of Yorkshire's great houses, burnt to the ground three generations ago, is back on its feet and on the market for the sixth time in a millennium
By Penny Churchill
-
People & Places
-
-
Glamis Castle: From one Earl and his dog to the resurrection of one of Scotland's great buildings
-
‘Some people find it a bit daunting being faced with a big beast and a couple of utensils’: Mitch Tonks on the perfect seafood platter
-
Pack up your jumpers: Is Scandinavia the new Mediterranean?
-
The enchanting world of Christian Dior’s gardens
-
-
-
-
-
A Lake District escape with views that will make you feel like the king of all you can see
By Lotte Brundle
-
Seven magnificent homes from Cumbria to Devon, as seen in Country Life
By Toby Keel
-
'Unquestionably one of the most distinctive and stylish homes in the Cotswolds' is for sale, just across a field from Soho House
By Annabel Dixon
-
The world of super-super prime homes, where £100 million is barely even the starting point
By Toby Keel
-
Elderly Salcombe residents were promised a home for life inside this listed villa — but now the charity it was gifted to want to sell it
By Rosie Paterson
-
-
The Mitford family once called this handsome Cotswolds house a home — and it inspired Nancy's greatest novel
By Mary Miers
-
-
How shoe designer Penelope Chilvers transformed two adjacent rooms into a spacious kitchen
By Arabella Youens
-
Country Life's never-before-published photographs of ‘101 Dalmatians’ author Dodie Smith's London flat
By Melanie Bryan
-
Giles Kime: 'Why contemporary art should become a feature of everyday life'
By Giles Kime
-
The designer's room: This kitchen in a Queen Anne-style home is proof that pretty and practical can go hand in hand
By Arabella Youens
-
Giles Kime: 'Darkness in an interior is equally as beguiling as large amounts of natural light'
By Giles Kime
-
'Tones of natural wood and warm olive': Isabella Worsley transforms a coastal Sussex kitchen
By Arabella Youens
-
The designer's room: The large country home with relaxed and easy to maintain interiors
By Arabella Youens
-
-
-
-
Goodwood Revival and the Scottish sheep farmer who dominated the world of motor racing in 1965
By Melanie Bryan
-
What everyone is talking about this week: We need to trim school holidays — or give parents a tax break
By Will Hosie
-
'At the time, I wanted to move to Mexico and go into witness protection': What to do when you're stalking someone on Instagram and accidentally like a post from six years ago
By Sophia Money-Coutts
-
-
-
The curious world of the penny bun mushroom
By John Wright
-
-
White-tailed eagles: From 'the greatest wildlife crime imaginable' to Nature's most wonderful comeback story
By Toby Keel
-
Sir Francis Beaufort: The man who measured the wind and set the foundations for the Shipping Forecast
By Agnes Stamp
-
-
'Why do I allow the fuchsias in my garden to live on? Because, despite their visual shortcomings, I am a fool for edible pleasure'
By Mark Diacono
-
-
The best flower borders in Britain, and how they work their magic
By Charles Quest-Ritson
-
-
Inverewe: The making of 'The Oasis of the North' in a wind-battered corner of north-west Scotland
By Caroline Donald
-
Alan Titchmarsh: 'I am so weary of seeing Lutyens-style benches and chairs absolutely everywhere'
By Alan Titchmarsh
-
Blurring the lines between ornament and recreation: Nine of Britain’s best Arts-and-Crafts swimming ponds
By George Townsend
-
-
-
The captivating art of the Japanese woodblock
By Huon Mallalieu
-
A feat of clay: How ceramics have taken on the fine art world
By Corinne Julius
-
The Manot bed that made it from a Herefordshire attic to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, courtesy of Country Life
By Carla Passino
-
Athena: In the eyes of Government, will the Arts always be last?
By Athena
-
-
-
-
'It was the single most haunting place I have ever been': A voyage to the last major stronghold of the Cathars
By Pamela Goodman
-
This 300km trail through Sri Lanka's dramatic tea country made the annual 'World's Greatest Places' list. Here's what it's like to hike it
By Rosie Paterson
-
Gravetye Manor review: The Elizabethan country house hotel surrounded by historic gardens of national importance
By Rosie Paterson
-
'If you think you need a television in your room, you are in the wrong place': Why sleeping under canvas makes for a complete safari experience
By Mark Hedges
-
South Devon: Everything you need to know about where Olivia Coleman and Benedict Cumberbatch's new film was shot
By Rosie Paterson
-
-
How to make a fig caramel tart with cocoa and almond crust
By Melanie Johnson
-
-
Some of the city’s finest restaurants are found inside museums. Country Life writers round up the very best
By Will Hosie
-
Gill Meller wants to make soufflé great again with his sweetcorn and smoked cheddar recipe
By Gill Meller
-
The Japanese superfood described as 'a blueberry on steroids' taking Scotland by storm
By Sarah Todd
-
-
Will Hosie: In defence of gatekeeping and why we have to stop confusing TopJaw with proper critique
By Will Hosie
-
Come shell or high water: Rugged coastlines, surging tides and deep, cold water put Scottish shellfish in a class of its own
By James Fisher
-