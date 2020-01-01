Monumental Cakes

Website www.monumentalcakes.co.uk Telephone 07799651542 Email tracy@monumentalcakes.co.uk Social Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram Pinterest

Tracy Gregory creates bespoke and lovingly hand-crafted wedding and celebration cakes in Pembury, Kent. She will design and create a beautiful centerpiece to make your event even more special and memorable.

Classic, vintage, contemporary or quirky, each cake is unique, ensuring that no two cakes are ever exactly the same. Tracy uses home-made jams and curds for fillings and offers a variety of different flavour combinations. She can also accommodate special dietary needs such as vegan, egg-free, gluten-free and dairy-free.

See a full gallery of cakes and more at by visiting the website