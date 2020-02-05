Marjan Wouda Sculpture

Website www.marjanwouda.com Telephone 07837364728 Email marjanwoudasculpture@gmail.com Address Whitehall, Park Road Darwen Lancashire BB3 2LE Social Twitter Facebook Instagram

Marjan is a gifted sculptor crafting beautifully vivid forms mainly of animals, which project stories onto our imaginations and give a charge to the places they inhabit. This inherent drama and emotional content is primarily explored through posture, engaging us with humour and poignancy. Her often life size (sometimes tiny, other times huge) sculptures have an arresting quality, as we easily see something of ourselves reflected in them.

From her studio in Pennine Lancashire she makes sculptures for homes, gardens and public spaces in bronze, resin, clay and steel. Her approach is playful and her touch is light allowing unexpected things to happen and giving the material its voice. We sense the energy with which she draws and re-draws the form be it in clay or charcoal.

To purchase artwork please visit the website. Or to contact Marjan please message

Sir Kyffin Williams, Painter and Royal Academician (1918-2006) and widely regarded as the defining artist of Wales during the 20th Century said of her work: “Here is someone whose work is indeed true sculpture. She gives it an almost surreal twist that immediately makes it thought provoking. Some of her work has a tenderness that is most moving, an emotion that is usually lacking in modern sculpture”

ABOUT MARJAN

Marjan Wouda has been making sculpture since completing her MA in 1988, having studied in London and Manchester. Originally from the Netherlands she moved to Darwen, Lancashire in the year 2000. Her work is spread far and wide, from New Zealand and Hong Kong to Europe, the Caribbean and America, bought or commissioned by private collectors and public institutions.

She has exhibited in London, Amsterdam, The Hague, Germany, Dublin, Washington DC and around the UK, and has made sculptural responses to public spaces in London, Greater Manchester, Newcastle-upon-Thyme and green spaces such as parks, reservoirs and sculpture trails in Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Zachte Kracht Shown here is a resin with stone-dust cast. Available in bronze.130 x 120 x 70 cm – Inspired by a Dutch poem about a gentle feminine strength.