The Nicholsons Garden Design Studio has been designing beautiful gardens since 1997, celebrating the hidden potential in every landscape.

Above all, we like to fulfil and exceed our client’s expectations. We listen carefully to our client’s aspirations and use our experience to produce unique and bespoke landscape designs.

From concept development to detailed construction drawings, our approach ensures that every element is carefully considered. With a deep understanding of horticulture and a keen eye for design, we create unique gardens that reflect the lifestyle and individuality of each client.

The Nicholsons Design Studio also benefits from working alongside an award-winning garden construction team, enabling efficiency and convenience for our clients, from the initial design meeting to project completion.

Our construction teams execute the highest level of craftsmanship and the project is overseen by experienced contracts managers. Our portfolio includes estates, parkland garden restorations and manor houses right through to contemporary new builds and Oxford town houses.

Nicholsons is led by sustainability, which has resulted in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society to create the Green Design Audit.

The audit will help all garden and landscape designers to deliver projects with careful thought given to carbon, biodiversity and sustainability. It is this work that will have the greatest impact on the future and this is where we are most proud.

