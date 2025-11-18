TM Lighting
TM Lighting is the leading specialist in art lighting.
Transforming international public and private art collections
As the leading specialist in art lighting, TM Lighting is renowned for its award-winning, British-designed and manufactured LED lighting products for global private and public art collections.
The TM philosophy is based on the belief that when art is illuminated to its full potential, it can transform the viewing experience at home or in a gallery space. It also helps clients discover how exceptional lighting can elevate a single masterpiece to an entire art collection.
TM Lighting provides tailored solutions to an international client base that includes globally acclaimed artists (Damien Hirst, Conrad Shawcross and Antony Gormley), world-class public and private art collections, museums and many of the UK’s historic houses (Arundel Castle, Blenheim Palace and Kenwood House, for example) along with contemporary galleries.
Museum-quality
TM Lighting works with UK’s leading museums, institutions and organisations including The National Gallery, The Victoria & Albert Museum, Natural History Museum, The National Trust, English Heritage. It is also the official lighting partner for Somerset House.
British made
The TM Lighting product range is proudly designed and manufactured in central London, UK, now with CB international accreditation and UL Listing for the US.
Service excellence
Not only does TM Lighting design and manufacture its own range of products, but it also provides lighting as a personal, end-to-end design and advisory service to its international client base. This includes educating the client on how to light artwork and also focusing the lights to ensure the perfect lighting in the gallery or home setting.
#BringingArtToLight
