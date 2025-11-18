TM Lighting Social Links Navigation +44 207 278 1600 TM Lighting Gallery, 7 Cubitt Street, London WC1X 0LN

Transforming international public and private art collections

As the leading specialist in art lighting, TM Lighting is renowned for its award-winning, British-designed and manufactured LED lighting products for global private and public art collections.

The TM philosophy is based on the belief that when art is illuminated to its full potential, it can transform the viewing experience at home or in a gallery space. It also helps clients discover how exceptional lighting can elevate a single masterpiece to an entire art collection.

TM Lighting provides tailored solutions to an international client base that includes globally acclaimed artists (Damien Hirst, Conrad Shawcross and Antony Gormley), world-class public and private art collections, museums and many of the UK’s historic houses (Arundel Castle, Blenheim Palace and Kenwood House, for example) along with contemporary galleries.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Alnwick Castle, via TM Lighting) (Image credit: Courtesy TM Lighting, photography by Andrew Beasley) (Image credit: Courtesy TM Lighting, photography by Bol Design)

Museum-quality

TM Lighting works with UK’s leading museums, institutions and organisations including The National Gallery, The Victoria & Albert Museum, Natural History Museum, The National Trust, English Heritage. It is also the official lighting partner for Somerset House.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Courtesy Modern Art Oxford, photography by Dan Weill) (Image credit: Courtesy TM Lighting, photography by Jonathan Bond)

British made

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The TM Lighting product range is proudly designed and manufactured in central London, UK, now with CB international accreditation and UL Listing for the US.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Courtesy TM Lighting) (Image credit: Courtesy Piano Nobile) (Image credit: Courtesy TM Lighting)

Service excellence

Not only does TM Lighting design and manufacture its own range of products, but it also provides lighting as a personal, end-to-end design and advisory service to its international client base. This includes educating the client on how to light artwork and also focusing the lights to ensure the perfect lighting in the gallery or home setting.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Courtesy TM Lighting, photography by Andrew Beasley) (Image credit: Courtesy TM Lighting, photography by Andrew Beasley)

“The TM Lighting team has a rare understanding of light, fine art and the needs of the customer combined. The TM service is testament to the reality that good lighting can completely transform and enhance a painting, and even a room.” TM Lighting Private Client

#BringingArtToLight

tmlighting.com