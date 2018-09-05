King’s College School, Cambridge

Founded by Henry VI in 1441, the school famously provides the boy choristers for the Carols from King’s service on Christmas Eve (they’re full boarders). The new headmistress, Yvette Day, is steeped in choral singing, having been head of the Chorister School, Durham; nearly every child learns an instrument and all are taught to read music.

As one might imagine, it’s strongly academic – potential scholars learn Greek. Means-tested bursaries are available, especially to children with musical potential.