St Hugh’s School is a charming prep school, founded in 1925 and set in a Victoria spa resort amid farming country in the east of the county, it sends children to a wide range of public schools. A recent inspection report said: ‘Teachers are very well qualified and have commitment, dedication and a huge enthusiasm… they also have excellent subject knowledge… They know their pupils very well and serve as excellent role models.’

There are two science labs, an indoor swimming pool, a nature pond and a forest school with a tipi. Music is well supported: more than 80% of children from Year 3 upwards learning an instrument. Last term, the local MP visited the school and answered questions about Westminster life and Brexit. A fleet of six minibuses can collect pupils from all over the county.