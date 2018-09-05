David Paterson is the fourth Paterson headmaster at Woodcote House since 1931; his elder brother Nick (former headmaster) and nephew Oliver are among the teaching staff. Woodcote is friendly and wonderfully unperturbed by fancy facilities and too much technology, preferring to do its own thing at all times. Recently, there have been subtle and sympathetic renovations, including a new theatre.

Woodcote boasts a 100% Common Entrance pass rate to all the leading public schools. A daily London bus service is provided.

100 boys aged 7–13, day and boarding (including flexi)

£5,950–£7,950