Our School:

Bethany School is a flourishing co-educational day and boarding school set on a rural campus in the beautiful Kent countryside. The School provides a welcoming and caring environment for pupils between the ages of 11 and 18.

To create a challenging and supportive learning environment, our class sizes generally comprise fewer than 18 pupils. This allows our teachers to target and develop the abilities of each individual, offering support and guidance as they work through our broad and balanced curriculum together.

Our Ethos:

At Bethany we are committed to giving young people an education for life in a changing world, set on the firm foundations of Christian Values.

Our greatest aim is to enable each of our pupils to realise their potential in every area that they study, flourishing in those subjects where their talents shine brightest and carrying with them a genuine love of learning.

Through dynamic and differentiated teaching, we aim to instil in our pupils key skills, both from a learning and a social perspective, that are so vital for exam success and life beyond School.

Dyslexia and Learning Support (DLS):

Bethany’s Learning Support department enjoys an international reputation for its success in giving specialist help to dyslexic pupils within our mainstream school, and the school has been CReSTeD registered since 1994. In addition, for those pupils who may benefit from it, we also offer English as an Additional Language (EAL) support.