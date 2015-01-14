AN ISLAND EDUCATION FOR A GLOBAL FUTURE.

King William’s College is a unique school in a very special environment. The Isle of Man is beautiful, healthy and safe – an ideal learning environment. The College is vibrant, friendly and fun. We work hard and play hard. Whether you are a local or from far afield you will bond with this special place.

“I think nothing can compare to admiring the sea whilst sitting at one’s desk, and falling asleep to the sound of waves on the shore. ”

King William’s College is an outstanding, highly successful co-educational school at all levels. Our goal is to nurture in our students a broad range of attributes: natural curiosity, knowledge, critical thinking skills, the ability to express themselves confidently and creatively, integrity, honesty and open-mindedness. When our students leave King William’s College with their International Baccalaureate Diploma they are flourishing, well-balanced young men and women ready to make a positive impact on society.

“One of the aspects of College life that I’ve enjoyed the most has been the sport. KWC might be the smallest island Secondary School, but it certainly punches above its weight on the sports field. ”

King William’s College is an International Baccalaureate World School, offering day and boarding places for boys and girls aged 11 – 18 years. Younger pupils (4 – 11years) attend The Buchan School for pre-preparatory and preparatory classes, where a friendly atmosphere helps them enjoy their initial years at school. High academic standards are complemented by praise and encouragement, so that children learn to become thoughtful and confident young adults. There are approximately 370 pupils at King William’s College with a further 200 at the Buchan.

“To say that the best times of my life have been at KWC would be no understatement; equally, some of the best people I’ve ever had the fortune to meet have been at this school. ”

Academic excellence is prized at King William’s College. Students are encouraged to develop a love of learning and to fulfil their academic potential, with experienced and supportive staff on hand to help them achieve this goal. Small class sizes, individual support and an ambitious curriculum ensures that exam results are far higher than the national average. In 2014, 7 pupils gained over 40 points in their International Baccalaureate and two gained the maximum of 45 putting them in the top 0.2% worldwide. Our students go on to leading universities including Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, and also universities in Europe and the US.

“My goals would definitely not have been acheivable without KWC and the IB which have both challenged me and given me more confidence. ”

Around 25% of pupils board in the College’s two houses – Colbourne House for boys and School House for girls. There are around 50 international pupils with over 20 nationalities. Boarding pupils are part of a vibrant and welcoming community, developing strong friendships during their time at the school.

“I will never forget the school that was well worth travelling 5000 miles for. ”

Outside the classroom, pupils are encouraged to take advantage of a varied and exciting range of sports and activities designed to help them develop confidence and social skills. A wide choice of sports means all pupils can find something to suit them, with the focus on trying new things and challenging themselves. Numerous musical, theatre and public speaking events help develop versatile individuals and students also have the chance to be involved in the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme and the CCF (Combined Cadet Force). We pride ourselves on our sporting achievements and have excellent results at national levels.

“The range of extra-curricular activities on offer here is more than I could ever have possibly expected.”

We offer Academic Scholarships, and Awards in Sport, Music and Drama. These are at entry level into Year 7 and Year 12. The Year 12 Scholarships and Awards take place in early November and the Year 7 in early January for entry the following September. Bursaries are also available.

“You will often hear schools promising to give you the best start in life, however I truly believe that College really has given me the best start in life. ”

Please contact the admissions department on 01624 820110 to arrange a visit.

Fees

Day fees per term 2014-2015

£4,763 – £6,773

Boarding fees per term 2014-2015

£7850 – £9,860