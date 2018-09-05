Lichfield Cathedral School

Another school to benefit from the inspiring atmosphere of a cathedral, Lichfield’s mission is ‘to be a nationally recognised school that serves its local community by creating an inclusive school community devoted to Christian ideals’. The cathedral choir includes girl choristers aged 10–15, who benefit from a 25% reduction in fees; boys receive 50% off.

A more eclectic than usual range of clubs includes young journalists, Italian for beginners, foreign films, bell ringing, extreme weather and Strictly Lichfield (salsa, ballroom and Latin dancing).

400+ pupils aged 3–18, co-ed, day

£2,935–£4,605