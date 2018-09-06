Oakham School

“This is a clear-eyed, energetic forward-thinking school.” The Good Schools Guide

About us

Oakham is well known and loved for being a friendly and unpretentious school. Whilst we are proud of our 400-year heritage, our priority is always to be at the forefront of educational developments. We were one of the first independent schools to move to co-education in 1971 and we were also one of the first schools to introduce the IB Diploma, alongside A-levels. We continue to look to the future and our focus now, in today’s digital world, is on effectively teaching students Information Literacy.

By the time they leave us, Oakhamians are well rounded and confident young adults, equipped to ask the right questions, to know how to find the answers for themselves, and in doing so, to be able to make a difference in the world.

Our location and facilities

Students benefit from the School’s location close to Rutland Water, in the heart of rural England. They are able to enjoy the safety of living and working in a beautifully green campus just a few minutes’ walk from Oakham’s historic town centre and amenities, yet at the same time Oakham’s excellent road and rail links mean that London, Birmingham and Cambridge are all within easy reach.

We have exceptional learning resources: well-equipped classrooms, a university-standard library, state-of-the-art Science, Design and Social Sciences facilities, 40 acres of outstanding sports pitches, plus our own theatre and art gallery.

Boarding options

We aim to offer all pupils – boarders and day pupils alike – the benefits of our exceptional boarding provision in ways that suit modern family life. Over half of our pupils are boarders, with the majority choosing full-time boarding. Additionally we offer two flexible boarding options to suit both parents’ and pupils’ busy lifestyles.

In the Lower School boarders stay in the comfortable and homely surroundings of Hodges on the Jerwoods campus with Hodges Girls and Hodges Boys linked by the Joint Common Room with its beautiful balcony. Here they are cared for by the Head of Lower School Boarding and his resident team.

In the Middle and Upper School each of our 8 Boarding Houses is home to the Housemaster or Housemistress and their families, supported by an experienced team of Resident Tutors and a Matron. Form 7 (Year 13) students are in their own Houses, one for boys and one for girls, where they experience a more university-oriented lifestyle.

Pastoral care

Through our outstanding pastoral care, we nurture all aspects of our pupils’ intellectual, physical, mental and spiritual development during every stage of their Oakham journey. Our unique House structure ensures students have an age-appropriate space to develop and grow, surrounded by staff who are expertly trained to both support their needs and to challenge them to become independent, thoughtful, and responsible young adults.

Every pupil at Oakham, whether boarding or day, belongs to a House. There are 16 Houses at Oakham, with an even split of 8 girls Houses and 8 boys Houses. In addition to the Housemaster/Housemistress and tutor team, each House benefits from the support of a Matron. Life in House is fun, but it also enriches the pupils’ lives, helping them to develop a respect for each other and their community.

The ISI rated our food as outstanding and the Barraclough Dining Hall serves an extensive choice of nutritious and freshly prepared food. For further pastoral support, we have a brand new Medical and Pastoral Centre with a team that is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Our curriculum

Oakham’s rich curriculum combines innovation with the best of traditional approaches. Our vision is to nurture intellectually ambitious thinkers, giving them the ability to learn effectively and independently at school and beyond, and to build the knowledge, skills and habits of mind everyone needs to succeed and thrive.

We teach pupils how to conduct effective and meaningful research via FOSIL (Framework Of Skills for Inquiry Learning) to enable them to develop the ability to ask, and to answer, challenging questions on their own. FOSIL, developed at Oakham over a number of years, provides an excellent foundation for study at university or for independent learning and research in their future careers.

Co-curricular

At Oakham, learning is never just confined to the four walls of a classroom. We offer over 30 different sports with internationally experienced coaching staff, including a full-time Strength & Conditioning coach. Around 60 pupils represent their county and/or country each year.

Hundreds of students take part in the Arts – there are five major drama productions every year, plus regular tours to the Edinburgh Fringe; we teach over 500 individual music lessons each week, and our award-winning Art & Design Department is a hive of creative activity.

Activities are also an integral part of life beyond the classroom, with students able to choose from over 130 activities to take part in each week, to discover and develop their interests and talents, and provide service to others.

Oakham has one of the largest Duke of Edinburgh’s Award contingents in the UK and a thriving Voluntary Action group. We offer a wealth of trips; in a typical year, we run around 90 trips in the UK and abroad.

Admissions and fees

Candidates sit Oakham’s own entry papers in Maths and English. At 13+/14+ applicants also take Science. English as an Additional Language is an option but not at 14+. Sixth Form entry is through approved reports followed by an academic interview and is conditional on IGCSE/GCSE performance, where applicable.

Fees per term are:

£5,635–£6,845 for day pupils

£6,715–£10,660 for flexi-boarding

£8,535–£11,220 for full boarding

Open mornings and visits

The best way to get to know the School, is to come and visit us – see the wonderful environment and meet some of our pupils. To book an Open Morning or individual visit, contact:

Nigel Paddock (Registrar) or Emma McCombie (Assistant Registrar) 01572 758758

You are guaranteed a very warm welcome.