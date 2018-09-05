Repton, founded in 1557 and highly regarded since the days of the active headmaster Steuart Adolphus Pears in 1854–57, is in a village on the site of a former priory, but it’s far more accessible to London than one might imagine (Derby is about two hours from London Euston and 20 minutes from East Midlands Airport).

Particular USPs include a rooftop observatory on the excellent science centre, much success in debating competitions and hockey facilities good enough for Team GB’s men to train on and to give Repton girls a record number of national titles.

The school has produced numerous footballers and first-class cricketers, plus actor Basil Rathbone, Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams, tennis player Bunny Austin, writers Roald Dahl and Christopher Isherwood, publisher Victor Gollancz and petrolhead presenter Jeremy Clarkson.