There are exciting opportunities for talented children at Tring Park School, an inspiring vocational school – and one of only eight in the UK that’s Government funded. Entrance is by audition – pupils are accepted according to talent, although there’s also an academic test – and half the school day is spent on vocational training in dance, musical theatre and acting. Compulsory GCSE subjects include three options out of religious studies, music, art, textiles, drama, geography, history and computing science.

It’s produced the actresses Caroline Quentin, Lily James and Daisy Ridley, plus Olivier award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie and the Royal Ballet’s Joseph Sissens.