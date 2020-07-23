How to make gooseberry and elderflower tart, a perfect seasonal summer dessert

It's peak gooseberry season, and the ideal time to make this delicious tart.

This recipe — the brainchild of the Miele Der Kern test kitchen — mixes gooseberry with the delicate taste of elderflower. Why not make some of our elderflower cordial too, the ideal accompaniment for it.

Ingredients

Serves 12

For the pastry

200g plain flour

50g caster sugar

100g butter

1 egg plus 1 yolk

For the filling

450g gooseberries, topped and tailed

5 tbsp elderflower cordial

2 whole eggs plus 2 egg yolks

150ml milk

450ml double cream

150g caster sugar

Grating of nutmeg

For the sauce

3 tbsp elderflower cordial

25g caster sugar

Method

To make the pastry, place the flour and caster sugar in a large bowl and rub in the butter until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs. Add the eggs and stir in, then use your hands to bring the pastry together into a ball. Wrap in cling film and set aside in the fridge to chill for 30 minutes.

For the filling, place the gooseberries and elderflower cordial in a solid steam container and cook for 2 minutes at 100°C until the gooseberries are just tender and still holding shape. Pour the gooseberries into a sieve with a bowl underneath to catch the juice. Reserve the juice and allow the gooseberries to cool. If a Miele Steam Oven is not available, place the gooseberries and cordial in a saucepan and cook on a low heat for 3 – 4 minutes.

On a floured surface, roll out the pastry and use it to line a 25cm diameter, loose-bottomed, deep flan tin. Spread the cooled gooseberries across the pastry base. Whisk together the eggs, egg yolks, milk, double cream and sugar and add in a generous grating of nutmeg. Carefully pour this custard over the gooseberries into the flan case.

Transfer the tart to an oven, on the highest shelf at 160°C for 30 – 35 minutes until the pastry is cooked and the custard is just set. If using a Miele oven, bake using the Intensive Bake function. It should still have a slight wobble in the centre. Allow to cool and then chill overnight in the fridge.

Pour the reserved juice into a small saucepan and add the elderflower cordial and caster sugar. Bring up to the boil and simmer gently to create a slightly thickened syrup. Taste to check whether a little more sugar is required. Set aside and allow to cool. Serve the tart with the sauce on the side.