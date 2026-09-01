The art of renovating a house so beautifully, you'd never know it was rented

When the new tenant of this house on the Blenheim estate in Oxfordshire engaged the team at Blyth-Collinson Interiors, he had a very specific brief, says founder Saskia Blyth. ‘His instruction to me was that, with the exception of beds, fabrics and towels, nothing else could be bought new. He wanted to walk into the house and feel as if it had been around forever.’

Armed with a guideline of colours from her client, Blyth set to work. The deep electric blue (main image) was inspired by a photograph spotted in a book; it was mixed on site and applied by decorative painter Will Foster.

Other colour transformations include a study where all the walls and the ceiling are painted black, green lacquer in the dining room and a hallway in rust. The generous sofa here (main image) was sourced by the decorator, who had it upholstered in an oatmeal-coloured Belgian linen. Over the top are several rugs and blankets that were found in various markets and antique shops.

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(Image credit: Blyth-Collinson)

The coffee table was made bespoke by FRD. The Dorset-based designer, who established his workshop in the mid 1980s and produced designs for Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler, is described by Blyth as ‘the best metal-worker known to man’. The top of the table is made of polished brass with a hammered effect on the surrounding sides. Either side of the sofa are lamps by Vaughan. The table against the wall was a family piece and the blue lamp was found at Guinevere. At the windows is a pair of curtains in a heavy red velvet from de Le Cuona (all main image).

This feature originally appeared in the August 19, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.'