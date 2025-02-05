Dawn Chorus: The world's highest property has a fittingly sky-high price
Our daily round-up of news includes a flat that's 2,500 ft above the ground, our stop-you-in-your-tracks picture of the day, a chance to see two of Country Life's best-loved experts, and news about our Quiz of the Day.
The high life
Those with a head for heights and near-unlimited funds — not to mention a penchant for living in deserts with economies driven by oil and ultra-luxury — might be keen to hear that the penthouse apartment of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is up for sale at £40 million.
Those who don’t have the aforementioned head for heights etc. might still be curious to take a look at these pics of the 21,000sq ft apartment which comes with a private lift, epic views and 12 parking spaces to make sure that you can throw intimate soirees without wondering where your guests will leave their Rolls-Royces.
Worth noting is that the pics here, delightful as they are, are CGI mock-ups: the apartment is currently a shell, and around £4 million will need to be spent to kit it out. At least you'll get exactly what you want — but if that kids' room doesn't become a reality, it'll be a travesty.
Also worth noting that it’s billed by agents IDRE as ‘the world’s highest residential property’ by the vendors — though that very much depends on how you measure this sort of thing. No doubt there are goat herder’s huts in the Himalayas that are way higher than even the top of what is, at 828 metres, the world’s tallest building.
The Country Life Quiz of the Day...
...is changing (as is the rest of the website, as you've probably noticed). Head back here at 5pm to enjoy the new all-singing, all-dancing version.
Country Life's gardening superstars heading to RHS Malvern
The RHS Malvern Spring Festival (May 8-11) has proven increasingly popular this year — and if you’ve pondering whether you should make the trip in 2025, the list of guests has just been released, and might well convince you. Country Life writers Alan Titchmarsh and Mark Diacono are both showing up, as is another good friend of ours in Raymond Blanc.
There is also a chance to see BBC Gardener’s World trio Rachel de Thame, Adam Frost and Frances Tophill on stage — and for those really looking to push the boat out, for £134 you can book a spot at a VIP cream tea with Rachel on the Friday, or Adam on the Saturday. More details at rhsmalvern.co.uk.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Are you growing a plant at risk of extinction?
Search your gardens, greenhouses and allotments this February, says Plant Heritage, which is calling on the public’s help for its annual Threatened Plant of the Year competition.
Anyone can enter if they believe they have a named cultivar that currently cannot be bought from any nursery, garden centre or similar, but that had been grown or sold in the UK or Ireland before 2015.
‘Many plants — including some considered common — could be at risk of disappearing from our gardens if they aren’t cared for,’ explains Gwen Hines, Plant Heritage’s CEO.
‘We hope to uncover more rare plants this year and I’d urge everyone to scour their gardens and other green spaces for potential entrants.’
The deadline for entries is April 30 — all those shortlisted will be displayed with Plant Heritage at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival from July 1–6, with the winner being announced on the first day of the festival. You can enter at plantheritage.org.uk.
That's it for today — we're back tomorrow, and every weekday, with our round-up of things you need to know
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
‘What we petrolheads wanted but feared we’d never get’: Behind the wheel of Audi’s new, all-electric A6 e-tron Avant
His Majesty is a known fan of an Audi estate, but what will he — and Country Life — make of the brand new EV version?
By Ben Oliver Published
-
Five of the National Trust's most outstanding paintings, as chosen by the curators who care for the charity’s world-class collection
As The National Trust celebrates its 130th anniversary, we asked five of their curators to choose a key artwork from the charity's huge collection.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
A Georgian vicarage that blends idyllic seclusion, village life and a simple commute to the City
The Old Rectory in Hawkhurst, Kent, is a delightful home inside and out. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The green Gable House: A family home in Hampshire that even we can't believe is only 15 years old
If the house isn't quite right, don't be afraid to build something new. The Gable House in Ashford Hill is a glorious example of a new home that looks like it's always been there.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Best country houses for sale this week
From a vast Shropshire masterpiece to an idyllic West Country farmhouse, here's our pick of the best property for sale this week.
By Country Life Published
-
Ten stunning character properties for sale at under £400,000
From thatched cottages near the beaches of Devon and Cornwall to a barn conversion in Kent and a wonderful getaway in Snowdonia, here's our pick of the best character cottages and character homes for sale.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The Brontës original family home has come up for sale with a £380,000 price tag
The Revd Patrick Brontë's former home has come on to the market, where he and his wife lived in their early years before having their children Charlotte, Emily, Anne and Branwell.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Dawn Chorus: An 11-bedroom castle in Sussex up for sale at just £1 million, plus the world's poshest festival and a mind-blowing fact for the day
Toby Keel tells the tale of what must be one of the most unusual houses in one of Sussex's least unusual towns; plus our quiz of the day and more in Monday's Dawn Chorus.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Six superb homes, from the picturesque to the palatial, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a true gem in Buckinghamshire.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A £21 million castle that's come up for sale for the first time in 700 years
Ripley Castle in North Yorkshire has been the family home of the Ingilbys since the early 1300s. It's steeped in history, has a list of famous visitors over the centuries that include James I and Oliver Cromwell, and is now on the open market. Annabel Dixon takes a look.
By Annabel Dixon Published