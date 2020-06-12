A perfect cottage on a farm near Barnard Castle that’s a beautiful and comfortable getaway from the hustle and bustle of life

Rita Konig has given a new lease of life to the sitting room of a farmhouse in the Yorkshire Dales. Giles Kime explains more.

This welcoming space was reconfigured as part of the transformation of North Farm, near Barnard Castle. It belongs to the designer Rita Konig and her husband, the author Philip Eade, whose family had previously rented it to tenants for many years. ‘Philip’s aim was to create a holiday let; mine was to make a family home,’ she says.

They agreed on a seamless combination of the two. ‘I worked on the basis that when people rent a house, they want somewhere that is likely to be different from their own home,’ Rita explains.

The result is a pleasing mix of distinctive elements with creature comforts that make the house ideal as a country bolthole for the couple’s family and friends and also for those who come to spend a holiday in the area.

“An eclectic mix that makes visitors feel instantly at home and provides the prefect base for exploring”

This space was created by incorporating a corridor into one of the reception rooms — the transformative element was the colour of the walls, which are painted in Invisible Green from Edward Bulmer Natural Paint (www.edwardbulmerpaint.co.uk) that Rita says ‘set the scene’. Against this vibrant backdrop, she added a mix of graphic patterns, including Pachinko by Nina Campbell at Osborne & Little (www.osborneandlittle.com).

Another striking element is a Ziegler carpet from Robert Kime (www.robertkime.com). The fire surround is made of wood and painted in Bronze from the Paint & Paper Library (www.paintandpaperlibrary.com). The result is an eclectic mix that makes visitors feel instantly at home and provides the prefect base for exploring this fascinating area.

Rita Konig — www.ritakonig.com. You can rent the farmhouse from £2540 a week.