How to bring a room to life with vibrant hues of blue

Saskia Blythe has employed a palette of vibrant blues to liven up a London drawing room.

Saskia Blyth of Blyth-Collinson Interiors advocates bravery with colour: ‘It can be a wonderful way to make a room feel joyous and welcoming. Try out paint samples and play until you’re happy.’

‘This helps create a sense of depth and allows each element to have its own identity’

Known for creating elegant interiors with a timeless feel, Saskia was called upon to introduce personality to a nondescript drawing room as part of the complete refurbishment of a town house in Kensington. Bold use of colour was her starting point: a paint in a specially mixed shade of ‘china blue with a hint of aqua’ was chosen for the walls. ‘It’s a friendly, but sophisticated colour, which adds instant impact and works particularly well in this sunny, south-facing room.’

‘‘It’s fun to throw in something quirky and different.’

More shades of blue were chosen for the curtains, which are in Komodo silk from Wemyss, and for the sofa, upholstered in silk velvet from Turnell & Gigon. ‘The blues are similar, but not identical. This helps create a sense of depth and allows each element to have its own identity, rather than blending into one,’ she explains.

The fender is in a leopard-print upholstery from Claremont. ‘It’s fun to throw in something quirky and different.’

‘I don’t like everything to look too new’

On the floor is a Persian rug from Robert Stephenson that dates from about 1920. ‘Its muted colours and slightly aged patina tell a story, so that the room looks as if it’s evolved over time – I don’t like everything to look too new,’ she says.

Blyth-Collinson Interiors is a boutique interior design business based in Notting Hill, London. They take pride in designing inspiring spaces with a lively approach to colour and a sophisticated sense of style. For more information, visit www.blyth-collinson.co.uk.