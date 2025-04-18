Designer's Room: A solid oak French kitchen that's been cleverly engineered to last
Kitchen and joinery specialist Artichoke had several clever tricks to deal with the fact that natural wood expands and contracts.
The restoration of a farmhouse in Northern Ireland became a labour of love for its new owner, who chose to celebrate his passion for meticulous craftsmanship in the build. ‘Every detail was carefully considered to create an authentic result, from the reclaimed materials used in the construction to the traditional techniques employed throughout,’ says Bruce Hodgson, the founder of kitchen and joinery specialist Artichoke.
‘We were asked to create a contemporary kitchen, in a breakaway from the other more traditional rooms in the house,’ explains Hodgson, ‘but what unites all the joinery is a consistent palette of natural materials.’ Solid French oak has been chosen for the focal-point island, using mostly rift-cut boards selected from the straight section of the tree trunk to optimise their stability. Because solid timber will expand and contract according to different levels of humidity in the air, the substantial oak counter is engineered with adjustable metal ties running through its core so that it always sits perfectly against the stainless-steel upstand behind. It is tightened as necessary with a matching oak ratchet that is set flush into a drawer side panel.
Copper brushes were then used to add subtle texture to the oak before the timber was pickled to fix the natural colour. The wood’s warm tones reflect those of the reclaimed limestone floor, sourced from the Loire Valley in France. To accentuate the area as the key feature in the room, the ceiling-mounted extractor is framed in an oak and reeded glass ‘cage’, made to the island’s footprint beneath.
Amelia Thorpe
