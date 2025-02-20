The art of glass: Is this the ultimate greenhouse for family entertaining?

The brief was for a multi-functional space in the grounds of a listed 18th-century house, overlooking a natural swimming pool,’ explains James Whittle of the Hampshire-based specialist Alitex. It’s set against a newly built south-facing wall constructed from reclaimed bricks to look as if it had once been part of a Victorian kitchen garden.

(Image credit: Alitex)

While the 4.3m by 12.6m (or 14ft by 41ft) design is traditional in style, with a steep roof pitch and low gutter line, it is made from powder-coated aluminium. The effect is of painted timber, but without the maintenance requirements,’ explains Whittle.

‘Aluminium is strong, durable, lightweight, requires zero or very little maintenance and can be cleaned with a pressure washer once a season.’ Powder coated in Bronze Manganese, a dark colour with subtle warmth, the structure is designed to last — and never need repainting.

(Image credit: Alitex)

‘It is rare, these days, that we sell a greenhouse without some plan to accommodate a chair and a table,’ he continues. Here, the family wanted to enjoy meals with friends throughout the year, hence the log-burning stove and infra-red heat lamps above the dining table to deliver warmth that supplements the solar gain through the glass on sunny days.

To provide the good draw of air required to keep the temperature cool on hot days, the glasshouse features vents that create the necessary chimney effect. A reclaimed-brick floor, rustic table and timber mantle all contribute to the timeless — and inviting — look.

Best of the rest: Orangeries, garden rooms and greenhouses

Bronze beauty

(Image credit: Architectural Bronze Casements)

A stylish bronze screen with French doors frames a light-filled garden room in this design by Architectural Bronze Casements.

Glass act

(Image credit: David Salisbury)

This bespoke orangery with elegant roof lantern is made in Britain from timber painted in Slipper White from David Salisbury’s own colour collection.

Green and pleasant

(Image credit: Elite Greenhouses)

Made in Bolton, this Thyme Dwarf Wall model by Elite Greenhouses is powder coated in Olive, one of 10 colours available, and features traditional crestings and finials.

Victorian style

(Image credit: Griffin Glasshouse)

This bespoke free-standing aluminium glasshouse is made of powder-coated aluminium, featuring Victorian styling with steep 45-degree roof and slender glass panes, by Griffin Glasshouses.

Traditional touch

(Image credit: Hartley Botanic)

Known for its bespoke aluminium greenhouses, Hartley Botanic offers an impressive range of styles including this Tradition 8 design in Olive Leaf with classic gabled roof.

Outdoor living

(Image credit: Julius Bahn)

The bi-folding doors of this oak-framed orangery by Julius Bahn allow for an easy flow between indoor and outdoor spaces on summer days.

Making music

(Image credit: Rob Crawshaw)

This oak-framed orangery extension by Oakwrights was designed to accommodate the owner’s grand piano and make a sunlit space for playing music and relaxing.

Photographer: Rob Crawshaw

Room with a view

(Image credit: Prime Oak)

With glorious views of the surrounding countryside, this oak-framed orangery by Prime Oak is designed to provide an inviting extension to the living room.

Gothic and gorgeous

(Image credit: Vale Garden)

Designed in a Strawberry Hill Gothic-style by Vale Garden Houses, this bespoke timber-and-aluminium conservatory is finished in a specially-mixed colour, chosen to match the window frames of the house.