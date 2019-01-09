Traditionally trendy: The stunning bathroom of a completely refurbished Grade II-listed Georgian rectory

The bathroom in a Georgian rectory owes its handsome good looks to traditional joinery, parquet floor and fittings. Rachel Leedham paid a visit.

Tor Vivian trained at the Inchbald School of Design before working in the art world, including a spell at Sotheby’s. She later spent four years working in the practice of the acclaimed designer Chester Jones before establishing her own studio in 2001.

This bathroom is part of a complete refurbishment of a Grade II-listed Georgian rectory. The owner had fitted out the room a number of years previously, investing in handsome joinery, reclaimed parquet and classic fittings from Drummonds.

These were wise choices as they don’t date, so it was a case of refreshing the colours and accessories to tie the space in with the rest of the house,’ explains Tor.

The walls had originally been painted a creamy beige, which didn’t sit happily alongside the purer tones of the Carrara-marble vanity basin, so Tor opted for a warm, light grey – Skimming Stone by Farrow & Ball – picking out the cupboards in a gentle mid grey and adding bone handles to enhance the look of the traditional joinery.

‘The result is a lovely flow between the spaces.’

Above the vanity unit, she hung a pair of bespoke mirrors from Westgate Fine Art flanked by a trio of nickel wall lights from Jim Lawrence. ‘I always find that the best way to illuminate a basin area is with lights either side of the mirrors, so the face is evenly lit from both sides,’ she says.

In large bathrooms such as this, Tor likes to introduce upholstery to soften the look of the hard surfaces. Here, an antique bench is an elegant addition, providing a useful place to sit in the dressing area.

At the windows, she hung Roman blinds made from a simple cotton linen, adding a braid to the edges that echoes the blue of the cushions. ‘The adjoining bedroom has blue accents, so the furnishings carry through this palette,’ she says. ‘The result is a lovely flow between the spaces.’

To find out more about Tor Interiors, visit www.torinteriors.com.

This bathroom was photographed by interiors photographer Nicholas Yarsley. To see some of his other work, visit www.nicholasyarsley.co.uk.