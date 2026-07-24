Can you put a price on loving your dog? Yes, it's £10 billion

'The more I see of men, the more I like my dog,’ declared General de Gaulle. In this increasingly turbulent world, it’s a sentiment that resonates with anyone seeking refuge from the depressing headlines and finding solace in the form of a gentle nudge from a cold wet nose and a meaningful glance from soulful eyes.

Whereas Man may be complex, untrustworthy and difficult, Canis lupus familiaris can be a hero, a friend and a source of joy. At this year’s Crufts, the Royal Kennel Club Hero Dog Award went to Asha, an eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who provides round-the-clock support and companionship to her 17-year-old, wheelchair-bound owner, Logan. Earlier this month, two-year-old black labrador Millie, a search-and-rescue dog from Kent, was selected to assist in the humanitarian effort following the Venezuelan earthquakes.

Yet despite their contribution to society, assisting, policing and even alerting us to medical conditions, dogs are afforded few rights or privileges — the British legal system classifies them as chattels rather than family members. Our firmest friend, one with the capacity to enrich our lives with unwavering love and loyalty, was once said to possess ‘all the virtues of Man without his Vices’, although if Lord Byron had been on our judging panel for this year’s Britain’s Naughtiest Dog contest in association with Honey’s Real Dog Food, he may have rethought that statement. Any dog owner knows that they occasionally come with their own form of chaos, a reality perfectly illustrated by our winner — a whirling dervish of mass destruction in appealing furry form.

'A recent survey valued the British ‘pawprint’ economy at £10 billion, with more indulgent owners lavishing their dogs with spa-grade grooming experiences, gourmet food, designer beds and even private-jet charter'

It seems, however, that we can easily forgive the odd mischievous misdemeanor; Britons are indulging their dogs like never before. Gone are the days when Rex would be satisfied with a musty old tennis ball, a bone to gnaw on and a trip to the vet if he knocked at death’s door. A recent survey valued the British ‘pawprint’ economy at £10 billion, with more indulgent owners lavishing their dogs with spa-grade grooming experiences, gourmet food, designer beds and even private-jet charter.

We don’t blink when dogs appear on the catwalk or in fashion campaigns (the latest Hermès effort, directed by Tom Emmerson, depicts dreamlike vignettes of pups in luxurious settings), we take them to restaurants and modify cars to keep them safe. Inside our homes, interiors are evolving to accommodate the revised roaming rights according to canine command.

Yet have we gone too far? Enlightened attitudes to animal care are commendable, but the anthropomorphism of our pets and reluctance to enforce boundaries can only result in behavioural issues — our dogs are a mirror of our own attitudes. Only time will tell, but for now, the dog days are merely beginning.