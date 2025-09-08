Goodwood Revival and the Scottish sheep farmer who dominated the world of motor racing in 1965
The 2025 Goodwood Revival will celebrate the 60th anniversary of legendary race car driver Jim Clark's most impressive year.
Goodwood Revival, which takes place this coming weekend (September 12-14) at the country house of the same name, celebrates all that was fabulous about the motor racing world in the mid 20th century.
Now in its 27th year, the 2025 iteration will pay tribute to the 60th anniversary of Scottish racing legend Jim Clark’s most successful year. In 1965, the charismatic Lotus driver and farmer from the Scottish Borders not only won — among numerous other races — his second Formula 1 (F1) World Drivers’ Championship, he also claimed the laurel wreath at the Indianapolis 500 — a feat unmatched by any driver before or since.
Throughout the 1960s, Country Life regularly reported, with some excitement, on British legends including Clark, as well as Sterling Moss, Graham Hill, Jackie Stewart and John Surtees (above). It was what many now believe to be the golden age of motor racing with many of these stars competing not only in F1, but also in Formula 2 and 3 and, in the case of Surtees, Grand Prix Motorcycling — but that is a story for a different day.
Clark’s dominance during the 1965 season was down to his control of Lotus’s notoriously fragile car — of six fatalities in practice sessions and Grands Prix between 1960 and 1965, half were drivers behind the wheel of a Lotus. Clark’s composure was always credited as his secret power with rival and close friend Jackie Stewart hailing him as ‘...the best driver of my era. Smooth and clean, he never over drove’.
The Motoring Notes column in the June 17, 1965, edition of Country Life echoed Stewart’s comments while reporting on the Scotsman’s legendary victory across the pond:
‘The unique performance of Jim Clark in winning the punishing 500-mile race at Indianapolis in the USA recently, in a Lotus-Ford at an average speed of over 150 m.p.h., will have a worthwhile effect on British prestige throughout the world. This is the first time for 49 years that a non-American driver has won and the first for 25 years that a foreign car has finished first.
It is a slight comfort, too, that an essentially modest young driver should have been one to demonstrate to the other brash and boastful world of professional drivers in the States that ballyhoo is not an essential part of actually winning a motor-race.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Clark’s victory in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone the same year was all the more remarkable when you read how, with 10 laps to go, he nearly didn’t make it over the finishing line:
‘In addition to the (engine) misfiring, which dropped Clark’s lap speeds towards the end of the race, he was troubled by unexpectedly high oil consumption… This problem was so serious that for the last few laps Clark was actually switching his engine off on the approach to both Stowe and Woodcote corners. His deliberate sacrifice of the safety factor of available power when attacking these corners from maxima of about 140 m.p.h. was a remarkable demonstration of courage and cold-blooded calculation.’
That fabled year, Jim Clark won six out of the 10 F1 races, and he started from pole position and recorded the fastest lap six times. Although his passion for motor racing spurred him on to keep competing, he never managed to repeat the phenomenal combination of victories.
In April 1968, Clark was competing in a minor race at the Hockenheimring, a circuit in the Rhine Valley, Germany, when his car careered off the track and collided with a tree. The crash was fatal; Clark was just 32 years old.
A few years before his untimely death, Clark appeared on Roy Plomley’s Desert island Discs. He chose, among others, Bach’s Sheep May Safely Graze and Peggy Lee’s The Party’s Over.
Click here to read more F1 content from the Country Life archive
Melanie is a freelance picture editor and writer, and the former Archive Manager at Country Life magazine. She has worked for national and international publications and publishers all her life, covering news, politics, sport, features and everything in between, making her a force to be reckoned with at pub quizzes. She lives and works in rural Ryedale, North Yorkshire, where she enjoys nothing better than tootling around God’s Own County on her bicycle, and possibly, maybe, visiting one or two of the area’s numerous fine cafes and hostelries en route.
-
-
The Mitford family once called this handsome Cotswolds house a home — and it inspired Nancy's greatest novel
Mary Miers is enchanted by the one-time home of the Mitfords — whose spirit lingers in the walls.
-
What everyone is talking about this week: We need to trim school holidays — or give parents a tax break
Week in, week out, Will Hosie rounds up the hottest topics on everyone's lips, in London and beyond.
-
What everyone is talking about this week: We need to trim school holidays — or give parents a tax break
Week in, week out, Will Hosie rounds up the hottest topics on everyone's lips, in London and beyond.
-
The captivating art of the Japanese woodblock
Hokusai’s ferocious wave and Hiroshige’s relentless downpour stole the show at a sale of ukiyo-e prints earlier in the summer
-
Marie Antoinette: How the most fashionable queen in history transformed French style
Marie Antoinette’s passion for furniture and genius for bagatelles, however evanescent their purpose, filled the French royal palaces with beauty and charm, as a new show at the V&A Museum shows.
-
'At the time, I wanted to move to Mexico and go into witness protection': What to do when you're stalking someone on Instagram and accidentally like a post from six years ago
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
-
A feat of clay: How ceramics have taken on the fine art world
'Not a Pot’, a sculptural pottery exhibition open at York Art Gallery, throws light onto the art form's evolution.
-
Queen Charlotte's Ball is proof that young women still want to be debutantes
Founded in the 18th century, Queen Charlotte’s Ball has been revived and modernised for a new generation. Eleanor Doughty finds out what’s changed-and what hasn’t.
-
The Manot bed that made it from a Herefordshire attic to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, courtesy of Country Life
When Henry Avray Tipping spotted a 17th-century four poster languishing in a Herefordshire attic in 1911, he set off a chain of events that saw the bed leave its ancestral home and land at The Met in New York
-
Salon Privé 2025: Highlights, winners, and remarkable rides from Blenheim Palace
This year was the 20th edition of Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, and plenty of supercar stars were on display to celebrate a fine birthday.