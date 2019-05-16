The Utterly Inessential Chelsea Shopping List: What you’ll need for the famed Flower Show, from chic sunglasses to an obligatory brolly

We've rounded up all the utterly inessential products that you absolutely do not need (top hats for Ascot aside) to enjoy this summers season of festivals, shows and races. This week: Chelsea Flower Show.

Tread boldly

What better way to kick off our list than with you feet’s best friends? Everyone knows that a statement shoe can lift a whole outfit and these beauties, inspired by the rolling hills of Sicily, are sure to be more comfortable than the heels you told yourself you ought you wear then supremely regretted last year.

Faza shoes, £635, Manolo Blahnik, www.manoloblahnik.com

Dress to accessorise

Go bold or go home certainly seems to be the theme with Eponine’s most recent selection of prints, but we do have to say that for Chelsea, this is pretty spot on. Pair bold on bold with a chunky statement necklace but bare it back to a plain purse when purchasing that reviving glass of champagne at midday.

The English Garden dress, £595, Eponine, www.eponinelondon.com; Rose-quartz Necklace, £680, John Lloyd Morgan, www.johnlloydmorgan.com; Slim Continental Purse, £125, Aspinal of London, www.aspinaloflondon.com

Weather permitting…

It’s England so if the sun comes, you can bet it will be at the most inopportune time and while you have little access to water and shade. Protect yourself with a broad hat and some chic sunnies.

A bold perfume can be too much, especially when surrounded by so many flowers. Jo Malone’s natural scents will keep you smelling like roses, while still letting you enjoy the scents blossoming around you.

Photographs and Souvenirs Hat, £495, Lock & Co, www.lockhatters.co.uk; Charlotte sunglasses, £190, Mulberry, www.mulberry.com/gb; Frangipani and Silk Blossom colognes, £98 each, Jo Malone, www.jomalone.co.uk

If you’re a fan of tulips…

Once again, our fair island doesn’t look out for our newly-done hair when deciding to give those plants an extra water. Make carrying a brolly less of a chore with a handle you can loop over your arm – no need to bring a large bag when the small ones are so fashionable.

Floral Tulip Fan, £80, Fern Fans www.fernfans.com; small Harlow satchel, £595, Mulberry, www.mulberry.com/gb; Whangee handle umbrella, £150, Pickett, www.pickett.co.uk

If you purchased our entire shopping list this week you would’ve spent £3,061 and will either be perfectly kitted out for this year’s flower show or be one of the exhibits. Next week: Hay Festival.