The Utterly Inessential Shopping List: A pet candle with a secret, a delicious cheese hamper and the inevitable waterproof

In this week of Utterly Inessential, we take a look at a few things we may (but probably wont) need to get through the cold weather.

In journalism, Christmas starts in August, so it is with great difficulty that I push aside advent calendars and Christmas gins to bring you a list of products which are seasonally appropriate. So pull on your second office jumper and spend two minutes of your 20 minute lunch break going over a list of things which you do not need, but should probably buy anyway. Maybe.

For special somethings…or for cold medication

Lovingly made out of hand-dyed sweetgrass & sisal in Rwanda by Indego Africa, this basket is perfect for neatly storing all those little things which clutter up a workspace…including packets of tissues and strepsils.

The beautiful baskets are created by a talented women’s co-operative, working tirelessly to develop the business skills and education of women in rural Rwanda.

Beehive basket, now £42 from Qäsa Qäsa, www.qasaqasa.co.uk

Unfortunately, this is now fairly essential

If you were caught in the rain on Tuesday (and then spent the entire working day with wet shoes), you’d know that it’s away with the cute cardigans and on with the waterproofs. If the trusty navy number in the back of your cupboard is a the little worse for the wear and the better for the holes, it may be time for an upgrade.

Barbour have partnered with Europe’s largest conservation charity to produce something which will protect you as you explore our beautiful wildlife – and at least £25,000 of sales from this collection will be donated to support the National Trust’s conservation work.

Barbour National Trust Tarp jacket in ochre, £229 from John Lewis & Partners, www.johnlewis.com

More cheese, you say?

It’s increasingly unsurprising that Paxton & Whitfield have held their royal warrant since 1850. Settle in for the winter and order yourself a delicious hamper of the finest cheese in London – or be generous and gift it to a friend.

The Mayfair hamper, £500 from Paxton & Whitfield, www.paxtonandwhitfield.co.uk

Cheer up your hat

It may be rainy but you can still keep a hint of summer about you – and if you’re a gent, fear not. They do pocket squares, too.

Finches silks prices start from £30, visit www.onlinepictureproof.com/gemmawebsterphotography

A magical book for an incredible price

Incredible indeed – although given how special Harry, Ron and Hermione are to the British public, it isn’t entirely unsurprising that a first edition of their first adventures sold for £27,500 at Chiswick Auctions yesterday.

Full story (Country Life)

Adorably terrifying

Much like toddlers who have learnt how to ask to share your food, Voffi the Pyropet is a mixture of terribly cute and terribly frightening.

Burning down from an adorable wax dog to a metal skeleton (with teeth), this is the perfect Halloween party present – or something for a quirky house warming. Just warn the kids first.

Voffi The Pyropet Candle (Mint/Berry), £27.00 from 54Celsius.com