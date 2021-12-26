Country Life’s 10 best dog stories of 2021

From Border Terriers to the unwritten rules of walking your dog, here are the highlights of a year's worth of dog tales.

Ranking the cuteness of dogs? You might as well rank the beauty of flowers,’ we wrote of the science behind this list. But it’s hard to deny that it’s a fascinating look at what we love about dogs.

Read the full article.

There are some things that nobody will tell you before you get a dog. Until now, that is.

Read the full article.

Ben Randall showed our own Paula Lester some of his wonderful dog training tips in October — and if you enjoyed this piece, the good news is that Ben will start writing for Country Life in 2022.

Read the full article.

Few dogs have as much character as Westies — as the sometimes hair-raising tales in this piece show.

Read the full article.

Some call the golden retriever the ‘dumb blonde’ of the dog world, but those who know them know differently.

Read the full article.

You might already know what sort of dog you’d like — if not, this is the place to start.

Read the full article.

No less an authority than tennis legend Andy Murray provided the headline for this article — how’s that for celebrity endorsement of a dog breed?

Read the full article.

Hide your food. Hide your shoes. Hide your magazines. Hide everything.

Read the full article.

The dog that’ll keep going all day, in all weather. The big question is whether you can keep up.

Read the full article.

It’s no accident that your heart melts when dogs gaze into your eyes, as Martin Fone explains.

Read the full article.