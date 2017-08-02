Nine of the world's top 10 riders will battle it out on the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour.

This weekend (August 4-6), the world’s finest horses and riders will gather at Royal Hospital Chelsea – home to the Chelsea Pensioners and the annual Chelsea Flower Show – to compete for a one million pound prize fund.

The Longines Global Champions Tour, the world’s premier showjumping circuit, has already enthralled spectators in Miami Beach, Shanghai, Monaco and Paris, with top riders battling it out over courses of fences up to 1.60m.

Taking place on the south grounds against the beautiful backdrop of Sir Christopher Wren’s iconic architecture, the London leg will form the 12th event on the 15 event circuit, coming at a key stage in the 2017 season when the ranking battle will be at full throttle.

The star-studded line-up from the current world’s top ten will see Kent Farrington (USA), Lorenzo de Luca (ITA), Kevin Staut (FRA), Daniel Deusser (GER), Christian Ahlmann (GER), Eric Lamaze (CAN), Scott Brash (GBR), Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) and Simon Delestre (FRA) go head to head at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

“The Longines Global Champions Tour is a unique and truly global event that has done so much for the profile of our sport,” said Olympic team gold medallist Scott Brash.

“British show jumping is enjoying a renaissance through the success of Team GB, which culminated in Nick Skelton’s emotional win at Rio 2016. I am excited that London has been added to the 2017 series, as it provides a new opportunity to excite British audiences about show jumping and inspire new generations. To have your home crowd behind you really spurs you on more. I love it, so I’m delighted it’s back in London. It’s going to be a very special event and I can’t wait to compete.”

Brash will also be competing against fellow Olympians Ben Maher (GBR), John Whitaker (GBR) and Michael Whitaker (GBR).

For more information on the Longines Global Champions Tour and to book tickets to the London leg, please click here