1,000 issues and counting: Editor-in-chief Mark Hedges on the Country Life Podcast
Mark Hedges has been editor of Country Life for 1,000 issues — and not far short of 20 years.
'For many, especially the staff at the time, I was a surprise choice to edit Country Life,' writes Mark Hedges in the Country Mouse column in the October 22, 2025 issue of Country Life.
'A natural scientist, who didn’t know his Ionic from his Doric column, hadn’t been to Cambridge, hadn’t read Jane Austen and, worst of all, had lots of ideas as to how to change the magazine.
'My only real qualification was that I knew a lot about the countryside — I adored it. I was determined that, through the pages of this national treasure, more people could share my Arcadian joy.'
Subscribe to the Country Life Podcast
The choice proved inspired: since Mark took the helm, Country Life has enjoyed unprecedented success, selling more copies than at any time in its almost 130-year history.
To mark his achievement, and some of the many anecdotes from along the way, today we look back at the podcast Mark recorded with James Fisher two years ago — the first we ever recorded for the show.
It's still the most popular podcast episode we've published, and despite one or two rough edges in the production (we were still learning the craft at the time) we know it's a hugely-enjoyable listen.
We're planning to get Mark back in the Country Life studio soon, and it's a perfect stopgap until then — as are the words of the rest of his Country Mouse column.
'During the course of overseeing the past 1,000 issues, there have been many battles between the management and me. I fought for two reasons: you, my readers, and my staff. I was ferocious and the magazine thrived,' Mark adds.
'I am immensely proud of Country Life. It has outperformed every other magazine during this period and we have had a lot of fun along the way. It is a very different magazine from my first issue, there have been Royal guest editors, Shakespeare scoops, television series and hidden ladybirds on the front cover.
'It is more eclectic than ever before. Editing it has been the greatest education of my life — I now know my columns and my Austen. It is the hugest honour to edit this pillar of Britain.'
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Guest: Mark Hedges
Editor and producer: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.
-
-
‘My football made me, my countryside saved me’: Vinnie Jones on going from the rough and tumble of the football pitch to the sanctuary of his West Sussex estate
A return to the land has been a redemptive journey for the gamekeeper’s son and former tough midfielder Vinnie Jones, finds Mary Skipwith.
-
The quaint Alpine village that got taken over by The Beatles
The Beatles visited the Austrian resort of Obertauern to film their 1965 film Help!. Despite a distinct lack of prowess on the slopes, the Fab Four got by with a little help from some new-found friends, discovers Russell Higham.
-
‘My football made me, my countryside saved me’: Vinnie Jones on going from the rough and tumble of the football pitch to the sanctuary of his West Sussex estate
A return to the land has been a redemptive journey for the gamekeeper’s son and former tough midfielder Vinnie Jones, finds Mary Skipwith.
-
Poppy Okotcha, the model turned gardener who is one of David Beckham's countryside champions
Poppy Okotcha, the 29-year-old ecological community grower, garden content creator, author — and also one of David Beckham's countryside champions — speaks to Julie Harding.
-
The mysterious case of Country Life's cursed photographs and other spooky stories from our archive
Melanie Bryan delves goes in search of the spookiest stories in the Country Life Archive.
-
What is everyone talking about this week? How to be a patriot
A British 'GQ' cover has sparked questions about how to be a patriot amid today's culture wars.
-
'Sir David Beckham came to see our cattle a couple of years ago. He was fascinated': The stockman at the Glympton Estate
Trevor Kirk, a Scottish stockman who now tends the Aberdeen Angus herd on the Glympton Estate in Oxfordshire, is one of Sir David Beckham's rural heroes in the special guest-edited issue of the magazine. He spoke to Julie Harding.
-
Stefan Pitman: Making great country houses cost less to heat than a suburban semi
The trailblazing architect Stefan Pitman — founder of SPASE — joins the Country Life Podcast.
-
Dire Straits' bassist John Illsley reveals why he swapped the recording studio for the art studio — and his consuming passions
John Illsley rose to fame as the bassist of the Dire Straits, but nowadays you're more likely to find him in an art studio.
-
Five émigré artists who greatly enriched Britain's intellectual and creative scenes
Frieze Masters kicks off this week and several contributing galleries are using it to shine a spotlight on the artistic contribution of émigrés past and present.