British racing driver Jamie Chadwick’s consuming passions
Jamie Chadwick reveals who inspires her, what gets her up in the morning and why she’d never sell one of her race helmets.
In the very short space of a single year, Jamie Chadwick’s UK-based karting series has reached more than 450 young women. It’s likely not a coincidence that in the same time frame, the world witnessed a 1,900% increase in female drivers taking part in competitive racing.
The trailblazing 26-year-old racing driver — and former Country Life Frontispiece — has competed across a myriad racing formats including W Series (she has three titles to her name) British Formula 3 and Indy NXT. She is also Williams F1’s chosen development driver. And she doesn’t show any signs of taking her foot off the pedal anytime soon.
This year, she will replace Damon Hill as a Sky Sport F1 pundit (across seven races) and race in the European Le Mans Series and Le Mans 24hr.
Somehow she found time to talk to us about what gets her up in the morning and the music she listens to before a race.
Your aesthetic hero
It’s hard — there’s definitely different people for different things, but I’ve gone with Princess Diana, purely because I think she did sporty, casual chic so well. Especially now, fashion wise, a more 90s look is back.
I always look at pictures of her and what she used to wear and get inspiration.
A book you've found inspiring
Open by Andre Agassi, the tennis player. It’s a hugely inspiring book. As a sportsperson I took a huge amount of it, from the on court battles, to the bits away from the actual sport — the things he went through and his struggles.
He talks a lot about his mental health battles — the pressure, how he hated the sport. I wouldn’t say I hate my sport, but there are times when it feels like it’s the worst sport in the world, and there’s other times when it’s great. Being able to relate to that [part of the book] was really cool.
An exhibition that has really impressed you
This one is a little biased, but Williams Racing (the nine-time Constructors’ and seven-time Drivers’ Championship winning F1 team founded by Sir Frank Williams and Sir Patrick Head) have a museum inside their factory, containing all of their World Championship-winning cars. Whether you’re an F1 fan or not, you go inside and feel incredibly proud of everything they have achieved over the years, and the history of the team.
Your favourite painting
To The Wire by LeRoy Neiman. I like a lot of colour in art, and obviously being in sport and it also depicting a horse race…
What music do you work to?
Before I get in the car to race, I listen to classical piano music, just in the background to help me relax and soothe my mind.
A possession you would you never sell
My race helmets. I give them away — to my engineer or members of the team or my friends and family — but I never sell them. They are something very personal to a race driver.
What would you take with you to a desert island?
It's a bit tongue in cheek, but I'd take a boat. I’d enjoy the island temporarily, but then I would want to find my way off and a boat is likely my best bet of doing that.
The best present you’ve ever received
The thing that stands out most in my mind is getting a puppy when I was eight years old. To this day, it was the best day of my life. I remember it vividly. He was a chocolate labrador called Max.
A hotel could you go back and back to
The Prince Maurice on Mauritius. I’ve been a few times — and I would go there every year if I could. Amazing people, amazing food. I love golf and it’s got an incredible course too.
The last podcast you listened to
I listen to a lot of podcasts, but the last one was Gold Minds with Jessica Ennis-Hill, the Olympic gold medallist.
It’s about achieving greatness in sport. I know Jess well, but it’s still nice to listen to her talk to guests and get their differing takes on sporting moments and success.
What’s the last thing of note you bought yourself?
A Leica camera. I always want to capture more moments because I go to a lot of places and do a lot of cool things in my life. My favourite place to travel to is South East Asia.
Who would play you in a film about your life?
I had to ask a friend about this because I couldn’t decide who would be best and they said Daisy Ridley (above; Star Wars sequel trilogy).
She’s an action woman and a powerhouse — so in an ideal world, she would be awesome.
What gets you up in the morning?
It’s a small thing — a cup of tea, wherever I am in the world. That’s what sets me up for my day.
Do you collect anything?
I collect watches, although it’s a small collection. I was lucky enough to join the Rolex family as an ambassador about three or four years ago, so I now know lots about the brand and about watches. I have a couple of Daytona models, but I would love to add a vintage Daytona into the mix.
Your most memorable meal
Apart from proper Mexican in Mexico City, it’s got to be from a restaurant called Peshwari in Chennai, India. I absolutely adore Indian food and I got to try so many different things that I’d never tried before — and I still remember the taste of the food and it was a long time ago.
You can follow Jamie Chadwick on Instagram, here.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.
