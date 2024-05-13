Isabella Tree on how rewilding took the Knepp Estate from a ruin in the red to a miracle of Nature

Isabella Tree tells the incredible tale of Britain's first rewilding project.
At the turn of the millennium, Isabella Tree and her husband Charlie Burrell faced a crisis. They were £1.5 million in debt after spending 17 years trying to run a farm that simply wouldn’t grow the crops they needed for it to be sustainable.
With all their efforts to effect change and introduce diversification failing, they took a drastic decision: to return the farm to Nature — a decision which Isabella tells James Fisher all about on the Country Life Podcast.
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Spotify
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Google Podcasts
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Audible
Rewilding might be a buzzword in the 2020s, but at the time was almost unheard of in Britain. Only a few projects on the Continent showed that there might be a potential alternative that could save the estate. Charlie and Isabella pushed ahead — and were staggered at how, within months, Nature began to recover and restore this heavy clay farmland that simply refused their attempts at agriculture.
Recommended videos for you
‘Suddenly it felt like the land was breathing a sigh of relief, and everything was coming to live,’ Isabella tells James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast. Even things which scientists had told them could take a century began happening within the first year, and they’ve never looked back.
‘We knew we were on to something,’ she adds, ‘and it’s just got better and better.’
Isabella went on to write a bestselling book about her experiences — a book which has now been turned into a documentary film, out in June 2024 (you can watch the trailer at the Country Life website).
You can find out more about Isabella, Charlie and the Knepp Estate at knepp.co.uk
Episode credits
- Host: James Fisher
- Guest: Isabella Tree
- Producer and Editor: Toby Keel
- Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
- Special thanks: Adam Wilbourn
Exclusive: First look at trailer for ‘Wilding’, the documentary of the Knepp Estate
Isabella Tree's hugely successful book about the rewilding project at her and her husband's estate in West Sussex will hit
Opinion: Continuing feuds instead of seeking compromise is irresponsible. As we argue, British wildlife collapses
Dialogue, tolerance and trust are crucial to Nature restoration, so events that encourage an honest exchange of views among different
‘The king and queen of rewilding’s new head gardener : ‘It could be quite challenging — everybody loves a lawn’
The best sounds of the countryside, from the baa-ing and burbling to cuckoos and clip-clops
Be it bees buzzing around pollen, a breeze through a field of wheat or the barking of deer, there are
Heading for the farm: Why more and more people are taking working holidays
The Honeybridge Estate: A weekend escape that proves you don’t need to travel for hours to get away from it all
Giles Kime visited the Honeybridge Estate, a South Downs house available for short stays, and found that splendid isolation is
Ben Goldsmith: ‘Families who have worked the same land for generations are best placed to breathe life back into our landscapes’
Wilder farming is as close to a silver bullet for the future management of our marginal lands as we’ll find
Re-wilding: ‘There’s still so much to love and treasure in the countryside that it blinds us to how much more there once was’
The gentle creed of re-wilding, with its fierce name and fiercer advocacy, is more needed now than ever. Our weekly