British Columbia’s Best Ski Resorts

From Whistler to the Powder Highway, Ski Solutions offers tailor-made holidays to Canada’s top pistes.

Hands down, British Columbia has some of the best skiing in the world – which is why it’s such an appealing further-afield alternative to Europe – but, with so many excellent slopes, it can be hard to know which mountain town to choose. Renowned for its leading industry experts and hand-picked hotels and chalets, award-winning specialist Ski Solutions can arrange bespoke holidays, for all abilities, in the region’s top resorts.

While many skiers have Whistler on their bucket list (for good reason: the powder is incredible and there are over 200 marked runs), a handful of other destinations are worth considering too.

Take Big White, aptly named after its snow record, where an elevation of up to 2,319m means great conditions throughout the season, both for first-time skiers and advanced off-piste powder hounds. It also has ski-in, ski-out accommodation (such as Stonebridge Lodge, next to the Bullet Express chairlift with an outdoor pool and ski storage), great childcare and ski schools for families.

Then there’s the charming, low-key, ski-through village of Sun Peaks, the second largest ski area in Canada with an impressive 138 runs (think short lift queues and long, varied trails through the trees). For intermediates, SilverStar has many blue and easy red runs, while unpretentious Fernie provides deep terrain and mostly ungroomed lightly wooded slopes.

Other options are the powder capital of Canada, Revelstoke, a not-so-secret local favourite with powder bowls, groomed pistes, and superb tree skiing; Panorama, at the base of a mountain etched with deep ridges, which is known for its twisting, turning trails and heli-skiing scene; and Kicking Horse which has some of the most challenging terrain (60 percent of the 121 runs are black and it’s a regular stop on the Freeride World Tour), and a pretty, quiet mountain town where the après ski scene is all relaxed cosy pubs and fine dining. Wherever you book in British Columbia though, stunning scenery and copious amounts of snow are practically guaranteed.

