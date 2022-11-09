Dior’s Touch of Frost

The first sprinkling of frost heralds that winter is on its way. Here, we showcase Dior’s exquisite jewellery and accessories hidden in a winter garden, each drawing inspiration from Nature, especially roses — magical in the icy months and the perfect adornment for the festive season.
Rose Dior Bagatelle necklace in white gold and diamonds by Dior Joaillerie. £46,700.
Top to bottom: from the Bois de Rose collection, bracelet in yellow gold and diamonds, £9,750; bracelet in white gold and diamonds, £10,400; bracelet in pink gold and diamonds, £9,750. all by Dior Joaillerie.
Small trunk in latte and gold Dior Jardin d’Hiver embroidery with matching Micro Lady Dior. £12,500.
Clockwise from top left: from the Rose Dior Couture collection, earrings in pink gold and diamonds, £14,200; necklace in pink gold and diamonds, £7,450; ring in pink gold and diamonds, £7,600. All by Dior Joaillerie.
J’Adior slingback pump in embroidered cotton and metallic thread with gold Dior Jardin d’Hiver motif. £870.
Dior Grand Bal Plumes Précieuses Pastel by Dior Watches. £31,000.
Fabulous World of Dior
Harrods, 87-135 Brompton Road, London, SW1X 7XL
020–7172 0172; www.dior.com
Shoot directed by Hetty Lintell and photographed by Paul Zak.