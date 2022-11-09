Dior’s Touch of Frost

The first sprinkling of frost heralds that winter is on its way. Here, we showcase Dior’s exquisite jewellery and accessories hidden in a winter garden, each drawing inspiration from Nature, especially roses — magical in the icy months and the perfect adornment for the festive season.

Stockist

Fabulous World of Dior

Harrods, 87-135 Brompton Road, London, SW1X 7XL

020–7172 0172; www.dior.com

Shoot directed by Hetty Lintell and photographed by Paul Zak.