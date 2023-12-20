From exquisite luxury properties to design, lifestyle and more, as celebrated by Luxury Portfolio

From modern sophistication to old world charm, explore the latest issue of Luxury Portfolio magazine.

Luxury Portfolio International has released the latest issue of its coffee-table-worthy publication, Luxury Portfolio magazine.

The magazine showcases the luxury real estate network’s specialty alongside other editorial features on design, travel and lifestyle topics. A playful and sophisticated space by Rayman Boozer of New York’s Apartment 48 Interior Design graces the cover — a stylish window into the magazine’s September 2023 theme of joie de vivre.

‘The French art of a spirited, almost purposeful, zest for life was the muse for the latest edition of Luxury Portfolio,’ says Lisa Klein Powers, managing editor.

‘This is something easy to lose sight of in our fast-paced world, but with each feature and breathtaking property in this issue, we celebrate the most important luxury of all in life – enjoying it.’

Beautiful homes

Luxury properties throughout the issue provide plenty of real estate inspiration, from a historic French château by a famed architect to a dazzling art nouveau greenhouse overlooking Lake Como and a nature-filled waterfront escape in Canada to an award-winning vineyard estate in California.

The real estate section also looks at the cultural contributions of major cities around the globe along with a collection of even more high-end homes.

Design and lifestyle

Design features run the gamut: colourful and ultra-personal maximalist design, the enduring art and influence of Andy Warhol, dressing rooms that bring back a bit of Old Hollywood glamor and shining chandeliers for the most discerning ceilings.

Readers will travel through the icy winter wonderland of Scandinavia with a warming dose of hygge, the boldly patterned block printing traditions of Jaipur, India, and the secluded shores of the private Caribbean paradise of Mustique.

Lifestyle pieces include an ode to coloured gemstones, complete with jewellery fit for royalty, and a primer on creating a custom home aquarium to watch peaceful sea life float by any time.

Luxury Portfolio magazine is published biannually and distributed through the organization’s network of over 250 independent real estate brokerages in 35-plus countries, global airport lounges and Barnes & Noble stores and other newsstands in the United States and Canada.

Jennifer Woodring, vice president and publisher of of Luxury Portfolio magazine, calls the issue a testament to our unwavering commitment at Luxury Portfolio International to celebrate extraordinary real estate and the world of luxury. At the core of luxury are exceptional experiences, and this issue beautifully captures the essence of indulging in the joie de vivre lifestyle.’

Issue highlights

Property: Capitals Of Culture

‘Urban centers have a bright future as unique places where people from around the world come together,’ writes Luxury Portfolio managing editor Lisa Klein Powers.

Cities have been at the axis of culture throughout human history. According to Rex Lau, group marketing director for real estate firm One Global Property Services in Hong Kong, they ‘are vital to culture because they are centers for innovation, creativity and diversity.’

Design: Seeing The Light

The French word chandelier fittingly translates as ‘lustre’, but the English term is derived from chandelle, the word for candle. The Encyclopaedia Britannica defines the fixture as ‘a branched candleholder — or, in modern times, electric-light holder — suspended from the ceiling.’

Once adorned with candles, modern technology has extinguished concerns of melted candlewax and expanded the realm of possibilities.

Travel: The Isle Ideal

The private island of Mustique, while long a playground for the rich and famous, is not a place to parade wealth around, but a secluded Utopia to forget about all that and actually relax.

‘The world’s been sort of a crazy place, but nothing much has changed here,’ says Roger Pritchard, managing director of the Mustique Company, which has overseen running the island since 1968.

Lifestyle: Crown Jewels

“If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, trusted and steadfast, colored gems are her full range of friendships, from the fun to the fascinating, each fabulous for what they uniquely bring to the table,” writes Lisa Klein Powers.

“A jewel with gems has a character, a soul,” explains Stefano Cortecci, gem master and director of gemstone purchasing for Milan-based Pomellato. “[Colored stones] have so many hues and nuances, which can reflect our personal moods, feelings and styles of life.”

Read the full digital version of the September 2023 issue of Luxury Portfolio magazine here. An LPI blog post covering the theme of heritage alongside magazine highlights is also available here.