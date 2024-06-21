G. Collins & Sons: Experts in the exquisite

G. Collins & Sons has been a beacon of experience and expertise in the world of fine jewellery for the past 40 years.

Handmade by skilled artisans of a bygone age and unique in style and design, each sparkling piece of antique jewellery has its own special story to tell. From its pretty Tudor-fronted shop in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, family jeweller G. Collins & Sons has a deep appreciation for the art and skill of antique jewels and is passionate about providing the very best expertise to those who entrust it with their precious heirlooms.

Founded by London jeweller Harry Collins almost 40 years ago, G. Collins & Sons prides itself on the quality of the craftsmanship and the level of service it offers. Spanning three floors above the charming shop, its workrooms are home to 23 skilled artists.

With a combined 400 years of experience, many specialise in the restoration of antique pieces. Downstairs, the showroom houses its knowledgeable team, which is always ready to assist clients with buying or selling their most treasured jewels. To have this calibre of expertise under one roof is truly special.

G. Collins & Sons is a family jeweller to its very core, with Harry’s son, Josh Collins, who joined the company at 16, now managing director, citing the importance of keeping tradition alive as one of its hallmarks.

Josh Collins comments: ‘We are renowned for creating bespoke handmade jewellery here in our workshop in Royal Tunbridge Wells, but we also specialise in curating the finest period jewellery. Some of the jewellery made more than 100 years ago is, to this day, a true work of art and timeless in style.’

G. Collins & Sons has a passion for fine jewellery of all periods: Georgian, Edwardian, Belle Époque, Art Nouveau, Art Deco and later 20th century. Some of the great names in the history of jewellery making are frequently to be found in its collection. Quality and customer service is of utmost importance, with clients leaving the shop feeling part of the extended Collins family.

For further information, please telephone 01892 534018, visit www.gcollinsandsons.com or email sales@gcollinsandsons.com