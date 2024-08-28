High in the saddle

Cece Fein Hughes crafts exquisite jewellery inspired by the natural beauty of her native Dartmoor and the grace and elegance of horses.

The noble horse has been a popular theme in jewellery design for centuries. In ancient times, equine emblems were used in jewellery to symbolise strength, speed and beauty, and many cultures believed the horse had spiritual or mystical powers. These days, you can capture the majesty and magic of horses with exquisite pieces to treasure forever from Cece Jewellery. From a family of artists, Cece Fein Hughes grew up amid Dartmoor’s natural beauty, including the moor’s famous ponies, and her rich imagination thrived.

Drawing on mythology and symbolism, each of Cece Jewellery’s designs create and reflect meaning for its wearer. The brand’s beautifully rich, recycled gold pieces are decorated with hand-painted enamel artworks, intricate engravings and precious gems. Inspired by ancient stories and fairy tales, they are each a miniature canvas individual to the wearer — an heirloom-worthy addition to any jewellery collection.

Pieces from the Traveller’s Tale collection are talismans of adventure and freedom. The Traveller’s Tale ring is handcrafted from frosted 18-carat gold and features an oval-shaped face accented with an enamel horse and hand-tied bouquets of wildflowers. The miniature scene is intricately engraved with a horseshoe at the centre, finished with a star-set diamond sky. A wearable work of art, it’s perfect for gifting or adding to your own jewellery line-up.

The horseshoe has long been a symbol of luck and protection, steeped in centuries of magic and story. The versatile Horseclips, also from the Traveller’s Tale collection, celebrate the romance, myth and legend of this equestrian tool. Wear Horseclips as a ring, earrings or with a belcher chain to form a bracelet or necklace, and add charms for a personal, modern take on a vintage style. Each Horseclip is studded with seven star-set diamonds, a nod to the Irish proverb according to which seven iron nails wards off evil spirits. Cece’s Horseclips face skyward, collecting luck and fortune as you travel through life.

For a more personal piece, Ms Fein Hughes specialises in bespoke commissions and will create a tale of your life and loves in fine jewellery, illustrating meaningful moments in a beloved piece to treasure. This intimate process begins with a personal consultation where Ms Fein Hughes will suggest a choice of designs. With hand-painted and engraved motifs, your personal story is transformed into jewellery.

In her charming fine jewellery, she draws on designs from Nature and imagination, moving from earthly to ethereal at will. For equine enthusiasts, Cece Jewellery captures the soul of the horse, in a marriage of dreams and stories that move the eye and heart.

Visit www.cecejewellery.com for further information; @cecejewelleryofficial