How Alitex are celebrating sixty years at the Chelsea Flower Show — and seventy years in business

This year, luxury British greenhouse manufacturer Alitex will mark two major milestones in its long history with an edible oasis that will include a Botanical cocktail bar.

Alitex, the iconic British greenhouse manufacturer has joined forces with THE PIG Hotels and Mark Diacono, the food lover, grower and writer to create a feast for the senses at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show (24-28 May 2022) where it will be exhibiting for the 60th year running.

As part of this year’s celebration two of the most popular models from Alitex’s National Trust Collection will host two exciting themes; The Mottisfont greenhouse (pictured top) is a traditionally designed aluminium greenhouse and a regular favourite for seasonal growers and The Ickworth is a modern greenhouse perfect for keen gardeners, boasting a spacious interior, perfect for growing or entertaining. In the Mottisfont THE PIG team will demonstrate their ‘plot to plate’ homegrown ethos by creating an edible garden to demonstrate the huge benefits and possibilities of growing your own, introducing some more unusual varieties of edible plant.

Raise a toast at Alitex’s botanical cocktails

In the Ickworth, the team will be suggesting garden inspired cocktails made from exotic infusions to toast the celebrations with recipes curated by Mark Diacono for this special occasion. Mark is well-known for his love of experimenting with floral infusions and syrups from the garden to create delicious and unconventional cocktails. To make the most of this talent, the Ickworth Greenhouse at Chelsea will be transformed into a Botanical Cocktail Bar – demonstrating the potential of a greenhouse and proving that it isn’t just a place for growing.

The sociable space will offer visitors the chance to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the show to enjoy the beautiful greenhouse and its floral fragrances and take inspiration from a classic mojito or bellini, through to a non-alcoholic switchel or kombucha. All the cocktails have been created by the team at THE PIG Hotels, and Alitex is delighted to be collaborating with Hepple Gin, Boatyard Vodka, Blighty Booch Kombucha and Simpsons English Sparkling Wine.

Plants that taste as good as they look

Mark will work closely with young garden designer, Jake Curley, to bring a quirky edible oasis to life. As many of us are moving towards an increasingly plant-based diet, the Alitex garden will celebrate some of the more unusual varieties of edible plants that can provide us with exciting alternative sources of nutrition. Plants will be provided by Pennard Plants, recipients of the prestigious RHS ‘Master Grower’ Award. From its Victorian walled garden in the heart of rural Somerset, Pennard Plants proudly grows one of the UK’s largest selection of edible plants, as well as heritage and heirloom seeds.

Alitex — 01730 826900, www.alitex.co.uk